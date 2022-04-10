What's new

If you are Putin, what is condition for peace?

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,641
-48
10,093
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
If I were Putin, conditions for peace is as follow:

1. All of Ukraine east of Dnipr river as well as Odessa ceded to Russia.

2. Ukraine will never join EU or NATO.

3. Ukraine will never have nuclear weapon.

4. Russian is official language in Ukraine.

5. Recognize Crimea is Russian land.

6. Ruble is currency in Ukraine.

How about you? What is conditions for peace if you are Putin?

@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @FuturePAF @KAL-EL
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Russia's answer to MANPADS threat. Krasnopol laser guided howitzer rounds + Sandstorm GLONASS guided MRLS rounds range 20 km and 120 km, respectively
Replies
0
Views
65
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russia received NLAW donated by Britain for reverse engineering and mass production for use by Russia backed rebels in large numbers
Replies
2
Views
123
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russia officially annexes Ukraine's second largest port city Mariupol.
Replies
0
Views
82
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russia's answer to modern air defense. 300 mm GLONASS guided artillery range 200 km.
Replies
0
Views
117
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
obj 705A
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Replies
12
Views
356
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom