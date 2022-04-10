If you are Putin, what is condition for peace?

Tai Hai Chen
If I were Putin, conditions for peace is as follow:
1. All of Ukraine east of Dnipr river as well as Odessa ceded to Russia.
2. Ukraine will never join EU or NATO.
3. Ukraine will never have nuclear weapon.
4. Russian is official language in Ukraine.
5. Recognize Crimea is Russian land.
6. Ruble is currency in Ukraine.
How about you? What is conditions for peace if you are Putin?
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @FuturePAF @KAL-EL
