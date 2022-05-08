What's new

If you are Putin, what are your conditions for peace with Ukraine?

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,201
-48
10,358
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I would put forth the following conditions:

1. Cede all territory east of Dnipr river as well as Odessa oblast to Russia.

2. Recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

3. 4 quadrillion USD as war reparation for martyred Russian soldiers and their families.

4. Permanent neutrality and never able to apply for application to EU and / or NATO.

5. Addition of Russian as a second official language in Ukraine, just like French was added as a second official language in Canada by the French Canadian prime minister Trudeau.




@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,979
86
61,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tai Hai Chen said:
I would put forth the following conditions:

1. Cede all territory east of Dnipr river as well as Odessa oblast to Russia.

2. Recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

3. 4 quadrillion USD as war reparation for martyred Russian soldiers and their families.

4. Permanent neutrality and never able to apply for application to EU and / or NATO.

5. Addition of Russian as a second official language in Ukraine, just like French as added as a second official language in Canada by the French Canadian prime minister Trudeau.




@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor
Click to expand...
Ukraine won't join NATO but they can have Armed Forces off their own and can buy weapons from any country they want. Plus Sweden and Finland also guarantee that they won't join NATO.

WotTen said:
Merge all of Ukraine with Russia.
Click to expand...
Not happening
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
If you are Putin, what is condition for peace?
Replies
0
Views
183
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Shock poll reveals Americans “are OK with Ukraine losing” the war with Putin’s Russia
Replies
1
Views
77
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Tai Hai Chen
  • Locked
If you were Putin, how would you punish Ukrainians for Euro Maidan in 2013
Replies
6
Views
132
Zaki
Zaki
Tai Hai Chen
German and Russian howitzers duke it out for the first time since 1945
Replies
0
Views
135
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Russian fascists substitute main battle tanks with good ol' bikes. Keep you healthy and very small target for enemy fire.
Replies
0
Views
151
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom