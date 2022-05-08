If you are Putin, what are your conditions for peace with Ukraine?

I would put forth the following conditions:1. Cede all territory east of Dnipr river as well as Odessa oblast to Russia.2. Recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.3. 4 quadrillion USD as war reparation for martyred Russian soldiers and their families.4. Permanent neutrality and never able to apply for application to EU and / or NATO.5. Addition of Russian as a second official language in Ukraine, just like French was added as a second official language in Canada by the French Canadian prime minister Trudeau.