If Yemen was 100 people

It is not given attention or the focus and coverage as too many examples simply because in the power balance, those at the top stand to gain nothing from exploiting the situation for attention or actually preventing and stopping atrocities. They do not care because it doesn't benefit them to care. They in fact are partly responsible and encourage or enable such things because it is convenient and useful. And these are the types of men and so called morally superior empires that preach "freedom" "truth" "independence" and a whole lot more of other self propagated catch phrases.



In this case, the rest look on and attempts to reverse the problem would be an attack on the power status quo. It would be like UK alone fighting Russia against any Russian military action on Ukraine. But I know this isn't an equal in situation but only an equal in how the others look on at Yemen, helpless and to not incur the wrath of the freedom boys for stepping into their turf.