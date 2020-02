If we had Rafales, we’d have shot down 4-5 Pakistani jets after Balakot: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa

Former IAF chief B.S. Dhanoa says India will hit back harder if Pakistan tries a Pulwama-like attack again.







They had a package of 24-26 aircraft; they had the initiative, the time and the place. But we were prepared with two upgraded Mirage 2000s, two SU-30 MKIs and six Bisons got airborne from Srinagar. If we had signed the contract in time, it would have been six Rafales.

And six Rafales would have added a totally different dimension?

Totally. All the PAF aircraft, including F-16s would have been scurrying for cover against Rafales.

Can you explain the capabilities of the Rafale fighter in such situations?

With the induction of the S-400 missile system and the Rafales, we will be in position to effect a behavioural change within the Pakistan establishment. If we had these two platforms or only Rafale with us on 27 February, and we had shot down four or five of their aircrafts, the behavioural change would have taken place immediately.