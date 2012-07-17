If we fail to get majority, will sit in opposition, says Imran

Aeronaut said: IK made it clear that a real political change cannot be brought forward by joining a coalition govt structure. His arguments is supported by examples of England , Australia and many other countries with hung parliaments which totally fail to focus on important issues because they are too busying trying to stay in or get into power.



A healthy democracy should have a strong opposition which makes govt work better and keeps them on their toes. Friendly opposition for vested interests always has recoil as it is in Pakistan. I was ashamed when Racip tayyab Erdogan said "please export me as friendly opposition as this in Turkey as my opposition has made my life like hell"



Moreover IK has a point in saying that why join hands with people you are fighting ? - People must invest their trust in him and give him a chance be it a revenge vote or benefit of the doubt.



My dear friend,Don't get me wrong , but does our politicians can be compared with english , austrailian politician?Let's think for the argument, sake!IMRAN wins half of the NA, seats , what thn happens ?Will he going to be the opposition, or he is going to make a colition govt , with who PMLn, PPP,ANP, MQM, PMLq, mulana desil, who else??????Do you think our politicians can be comparable , to the politicians of westren democrasies ?Examples of westrn politicians, can be given in BBC soco-political promos, but these lessons of democratic. Dreams often failled in pakistan , because the politics & politicians of pakistan are the worst form of dictatorship, themselves & a single politician can't clean the whole dirty water , of the dirty sea?alone.Even for a united opposition, he has to form a colaition within parliment from the same parties , what thn he is going to do?If all the other parties went against him , on the crouption issues what he is going to do to stop it?Dear friend ,Even though I like the guy , bt he still stands as a unmature politician, who is closing his doors, before the show even has started?Only thing which has attracted, me in the recent past about Imran was his blanced stand against american ever growing influence in pakistan, but recent. Statments of munter, had trunned the danger bells in my mind.Hope you won't take it negetive!I am happy to see you as a MOD.good luck!