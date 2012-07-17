If we fail to get majority, will sit in opposition, says Imran
DAWN.COM | 5 hours ago
http://dawn.com/2012/07/17/if-we-fail-to-get-majority-will-sit-in-opposition/
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that if his party fails to gain majority in the general elections, it would sit in the opposition, DawnNews reported.
Speaking to media representatives at the ‘kid’s summer festival’, Khan said that the people in the care-taker set-up should be impartial. All parties should be consulted in this regard, he added.
The PTI chairman said that his party was ready for the elections and it would nominate the contestants in every constituency of the country.
Moreover, he said that he would not make alliance with any party that was sitting in the assemblies; however, negotiations are in process with other parties.
He said that the coalition partners of the government should be held equally responsible for the plight of the country.
The PTI Chief demanded the government to publish the names of the people who have been killed in the US drone strikes. Adding that, his party wants an end to the ‘war on terror’.
He announced to go and hold a rally in Waziristan on Sep 23.
if he, cant win what he will do by sitting the opposition?
DAWN.COM | 5 hours ago
http://dawn.com/2012/07/17/if-we-fail-to-get-majority-will-sit-in-opposition/
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that if his party fails to gain majority in the general elections, it would sit in the opposition, DawnNews reported.
Speaking to media representatives at the ‘kid’s summer festival’, Khan said that the people in the care-taker set-up should be impartial. All parties should be consulted in this regard, he added.
The PTI chairman said that his party was ready for the elections and it would nominate the contestants in every constituency of the country.
Moreover, he said that he would not make alliance with any party that was sitting in the assemblies; however, negotiations are in process with other parties.
He said that the coalition partners of the government should be held equally responsible for the plight of the country.
The PTI Chief demanded the government to publish the names of the people who have been killed in the US drone strikes. Adding that, his party wants an end to the ‘war on terror’.
He announced to go and hold a rally in Waziristan on Sep 23.
if he, cant win what he will do by sitting the opposition?