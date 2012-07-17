What's new

If we fail to get majority, will sit in opposition, says Imran

batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
If we fail to get majority, will sit in opposition, says Imran
DAWN.COM | 5 hours ago
http://dawn.com/2012/07/17/if-we-fail-to-get-majority-will-sit-in-opposition/



Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that if his party fails to gain majority in the general elections, it would sit in the opposition, DawnNews reported.

Speaking to media representatives at the &#8216;kid&#8217;s summer festival&#8217;, Khan said that the people in the care-taker set-up should be impartial. All parties should be consulted in this regard, he added.

The PTI chairman said that his party was ready for the elections and it would nominate the contestants in every constituency of the country.

Moreover, he said that he would not make alliance with any party that was sitting in the assemblies; however, negotiations are in process with other parties.

He said that the coalition partners of the government should be held equally responsible for the plight of the country.

The PTI Chief demanded the government to publish the names of the people who have been killed in the US drone strikes. Adding that, his party wants an end to the &#8216;war on terror&#8217;.

He announced to go and hold a rally in Waziristan on Sep 23.




if he, cant win what he will do by sitting the opposition?
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,564
-12
14,819
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
batmannow said:
if he, cant win what he will do by sitting the opposition?
Click to expand...

Well , he will play the role of constructive opposition and would not do "muk-mukka" like your PML (N) ...He will not let government do the corruptions etc ...

In either way , Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would be THE BEST thing that had happened to Pakistan since ages!!!!
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
No alliance with any party in NA: Imran
No alliance with any party in NA: Imran,7/18/2012 12:55:49 AM
Updated : Tuesday July 17 , 2012 7:41:18 PM



Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has ruled out alliance with any party with presence in the assembly.

He also said that anti-war US citizens are being invited to participate in his call for long march to Waziristan.

Talking to media in Islamabad Imran called the starting of Pak-India cricket series a good decision. However, he added, issues between Pakistan and India could be solved through negotiations.

Imran also warned of strong resistance if government takes any action against the judiciary.
Saying that loot, pillage and plunder is in full swing in the country in the name of democracy Imran added that his party Tehreek-e-Insaf is ready for elections.
American must stop drone attacks, Imran said adding that over 100,000, people including foreigners, would participate in Waziristan long march.

AUz said:
Well , he will play the role of constructive opposition and would not do "muk-mukka" like your PML (N) ...He will not let government do the corruptions etc ...

In either way , Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would be THE BEST thing that had happened to Pakistan since ages!!!!
Click to expand...

MY, PMLn?
how you think that, i belong to pmln?
even he gets a role, of oppsition, what can he do stop, a croupt, alliance of PPP,PMNn, ANP, PML-Q,MQM,mulana fazal???
 
Icewolf

Icewolf

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2012
10,505
-11
8,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PTI is probably popular than all other parties combined... I don't see how he won't win...
 
Icewolf

Icewolf

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2012
10,505
-11
8,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
batmannow said:
ohh , god!
the captian of the ship, is seeing the danger & you denying, it!
are you the one, who IMRAN should follow!
Click to expand...

He's not seeing danger :wave: He just said if we dont win then we will be opposition party :wave:

Let me guess, u are jealous of PTI, i guess?
 
atulya

atulya

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2012
142
0
56
I think imran khan nip the only person in Pakistan who can bring back, democracy in Pakistan and would provide to the world a better Pakistan
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Icewolf said:
He's not seeing danger :wave: He just said if we dont win then we will be opposition party :wave:

Let me guess, u are jealous of PTI, i guess?
Click to expand...
so, what does it mean?
i am not, running any political party, mate?
i am , not even voting for anyone , in elections, why i should get jealous, plz make some sense, if you have!
i have started to like imran, but i have eyes & ears, & a brain too!
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
40,072
413
97,524
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
IK made it clear that a real political change cannot be brought forward by joining a coalition govt structure. His arguments is supported by examples of England , Australia and many other countries with hung parliaments which totally fail to focus on important issues because they are too busying trying to stay in or get into power.

A healthy democracy should have a strong opposition which makes govt work better and keeps them on their toes. Friendly opposition for vested interests always has recoil as it is in Pakistan. I was ashamed when Racip tayyab Erdogan said "please export me as friendly opposition as this in Turkey as my opposition has made my life like hell"

Moreover IK has a point in saying that why join hands with people you are fighting ? - People must invest their trust in him and give him a chance be it a revenge vote or benefit of the doubt.

Regards:
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Aeronaut said:
IK made it clear that a real political change cannot be brought forward by joining a coalition govt structure. His arguments is supported by examples of England , Australia and many other countries with hung parliaments which totally fail to focus on important issues because they are too busying trying to stay in or get into power.

A healthy democracy should have a strong opposition which makes govt work better and keeps them on their toes. Friendly opposition for vested interests always has recoil as it is in Pakistan. I was ashamed when Racip tayyab Erdogan said "please export me as friendly opposition as this in Turkey as my opposition has made my life like hell"

Moreover IK has a point in saying that why join hands with people you are fighting ? - People must invest their trust in him and give him a chance be it a revenge vote or benefit of the doubt.

Regards:
Click to expand...
My dear friend,
Don't get me wrong , but does our politicians can be compared with english , austrailian politician?
Let's think for the argument, sake!
IMRAN wins half of the NA, seats , what thn happens ?
Will he going to be the opposition, or he is going to make a colition govt , with who PMLn, PPP,ANP, MQM, PMLq, mulana desil, who else??????
Do you think our politicians can be comparable , to the politicians of westren democrasies ?
Examples of westrn politicians, can be given in BBC soco-political promos, but these lessons of democratic. Dreams often failled in pakistan , because the politics & politicians of pakistan are the worst form of dictatorship, themselves & a single politician can't clean the whole dirty water , of the dirty sea?alone.
Even for a united opposition, he has to form a colaition within parliment from the same parties , what thn he is going to do?
If all the other parties went against him , on the crouption issues what he is going to do to stop it?
Dear friend ,
Even though I like the guy , bt he still stands as a unmature politician, who is closing his doors, before the show even has started?
Only thing which has attracted, me in the recent past about Imran was his blanced stand against american ever growing influence in pakistan, but recent. Statments of munter, had trunned the danger bells in my mind.
Hope you won't take it negetive!
I am happy to see you as a MOD.good luck!
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Safriz said:
goes to show he is not hungry for power but hungry for a functional democracy which works for benifit of country and people.
Click to expand...

I would support, imran if he gets power by hook or by crook ,if he can't get the power, he can't do anything !
If you want a change in pakistan that's the only way left?
 
Icewolf

Icewolf

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2012
10,505
-11
8,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan is not gangster that he'll take over forcefully... Public would hate IK if he did that
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
40,072
413
97,524
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
@Batman. I never made a comparison but gave an example of a flawed setup. Imran realizes that and has a policy in place to stay in opposition , if the people don't give him the mandate. PTI govt or opposition , both would be fruitful to Pakistani political culture only if IK keeps his promises.

Thanks for your regards:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
336
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
2
Replies
18
Views
552
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Political future of Imran Khan's party is coming to an end: Maryam Nawaz
2
Replies
21
Views
518
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
483
RealNapster
RealNapster
INDIAPOSITIVE
spying attempt on imran khan foiled
2
Replies
22
Views
652
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom