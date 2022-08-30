‘If we could use RMB and Taka in bilateral trade, it will reduce transaction cost and mitigate exchange risk’ - Chinese Ambassador Li

‘If we could use RMB and Taka in bilateral trade, it will reduce transaction cost and mitigate exchange risk’​

In part three, Ambassador Li discusses how China is expanding access to its markets for Bangladesh and the impact that will haveAmbassador of China to Bangladesh HE Li JimingProbir Kumar SarkerAugust 29, 2022 2:00 PMAmbassador of China to Bangladesh HE Li Jiming has been gracious enough to grant this extraordinarily open and forthright interview to Probir Kumar Sarker, exclusively for, which we shall be running in five parts this week. This is the third part.In Tuesday's section, Ambassador Li discusses how China is expanding access to its markets for Bangladesh and the impact that will have.The Chinese government has granted duty-free treatment of 97% tariff lines goods originating from Bangladesh exported to China on July 1, 2020 and it has positive effect.The duty-free treatment of 98% tariff lines goods originating from Bangladesh exported to China will take into effect on September 1, 2022, which will further help boost Bangladesh’s export to China.Several kinds of basic leather products added into the 98% zero-tariff lines are good news to Bangladeshi exporters in the leather industry, which is an industry with huge potential in Bangladesh. Businessmen in the leather industry have already been focusing on the opportunity provided by the 98% duty-free treatment.Programs such as “Bangladesh leather and leather products promotion webinar” are undergoing and helping Chinese manufacturing enterprises related to leather products form business relations with Bangladesh’s leather exporters.To further enhance Bangladesh’s export to China, here comes the main points I would like to share with you.First, we recommend Bangladesh’s enterprises and exporters participate in China’s International Import Expo (CIIE). Exporters from Bangladesh have been invited to CIIE for four consecutive years. Like previous CIIEs, standard booths for Bangladeshi enterprises will be set up during the 5th CIIE to be held this November.Bangladeshi enterprises are also welcome to the China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, which is my hometown. Again, free booths are always provided to our Bangladeshi friends.And the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou (Canton Fair) is another influential fair that is worth participating in.Second, Bangladesh needs more Chinese market-oriented investment. Be it 97% or 98% duty-free treatment, Bangladesh needs to produce what Chinese market needs in order to boost export.China’s investment in Bangladesh in 2021 amounted to 1.26 billion dollars and grew by almost threefold. With an accumulated investment of nearly 3 billion, China remains a prominent FDI source for Bangladesh.If more Chinese investment is attracted to invest here to improve manufacturing industry and industrial structure, Bangladesh will have more diversified exportable products and thereby enjoy more opportunities to grasp Chinese market.Third, Bangladesh needs to advance studies on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In preparation for Bangladesh’s graduation from the LDCs in 2026, we are glad to notice that the Bangladeshi side has shown positive attitude and opened consideration on FTA with trade partners, including China.It is proper time for our two countries to promote mutual consensus and deepen a joint feasibility study on FTA. FTA between China and Bangladesh would definitely help make preferable arrangement.Last but not the least, bilateral financial and currency cooperation are strongly recommended to help facilitate trade and economic cooperation. If we could use RMB and Taka in bilateral trade, it will reduce transaction costs and mitigate exchange risk. If we could have currency clearing arrangement between central banks of our two countries, the cross-border payment and settlement of RMB will boost Chinese investment in Bangladesh and China’s import of Bangladeshi goods on an unimaginable scale.