What's new

if war comes to pakistan, will you allow elite to pack bags and fly off into sunset

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,925
0
9,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The new USA pakistan establishment is busy sabotaging and selling off pak sovereignty. One day india/USA may wage war on pakistan and the elite already, probably have their bags packed in advance. They hope to quickly escape the war doom pakistan, to miami, florida or london with the stolen wealth of the masses.

As a citizen if this happens, my take is do whatever it takes that they too taste the bombs by halting their movements, whether by sea, air or road.

BAJWA ARE YOU READING THIS? TAKE NOTE.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,142
9
5,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Which elites?

The tax paying industrialists who form the backbone of our exports and employ thousands? (Yes, many don't pay, but many pay billions)

The unsung heroes in corrupt institutions trying to be honest and improve the system? (Yes, the majority are corrupt and pathetic, but there are many good men and women working honestly)

Careful to not paint everyone with the same brushstroke. There are many amazing people within the elite --- they are just a minority, unfortunately.

But the top political, military, and judicial leadership --- that's a different question. They are directly responsible for landing us in this mess, and keeping us in it, for decades.
 
AlbastiLeGrand

AlbastiLeGrand

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
123
0
172
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Meh, they have their contingencies set in place. The important parts will be that us “smaller people” look after ourselves and our families.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
9,123
-45
3,009
Country
United States
Location
United States
R Wing said:
Which elites?

The tax paying industrialists who form the backbone of our exports and employ thousands? (Yes, many don't pay, but many pay billions)

The unsung heroes in corrupt institutions trying to be honest and improve the system? (Yes, the majority are corrupt and pathetic, but there are many good men and women working honestly)

Careful to not paint everyone with the same brushstroke. There are many amazing people within the elite --- they are just a minority, unfortunately.

But the top political, military, and judicial leadership --- that's a different question. They are directly responsible for landing us in this mess, and keeping us in it, for decades.
Click to expand...

most of the pakistani elite will not flee to the West unlike they get kicked out
they cannot enjoy the same privileges in the West that they enjoy in Pakistan
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Pakistan and the cold war
Replies
8
Views
957
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Featured America Has Lost a Proxy War against Pakistan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
126
Views
19K
VCheng
VCheng
Raj-Hindustani
  • Locked
Indo-Pak War 1965 -
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
SQ8
SQ8
Path-Finder
Pakistan’s Pyrrhic Victory in Afghanistan Islamabad Will Come to Regret Aiding the Taliban’s Resurgence
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
5K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
jus_chillin
Pakistan Is an Arsonist That Wants You to Think It’s a Firefighter
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom