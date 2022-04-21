if war comes to pakistan, will you allow elite to pack bags and fly off into sunset

Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 10, 2012
- 7,925
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The new USA pakistan establishment is busy sabotaging and selling off pak sovereignty. One day india/USA may wage war on pakistan and the elite already, probably have their bags packed in advance. They hope to quickly escape the war doom pakistan, to miami, florida or london with the stolen wealth of the masses.
As a citizen if this happens, my take is do whatever it takes that they too taste the bombs by halting their movements, whether by sea, air or road.
BAJWA ARE YOU READING THIS? TAKE NOTE.
As a citizen if this happens, my take is do whatever it takes that they too taste the bombs by halting their movements, whether by sea, air or road.
BAJWA ARE YOU READING THIS? TAKE NOTE.