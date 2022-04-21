if war comes to pakistan, will you allow elite to pack bags and fly off into sunset

Which elites?



The tax paying industrialists who form the backbone of our exports and employ thousands? (Yes, many don't pay, but many pay billions)



The unsung heroes in corrupt institutions trying to be honest and improve the system? (Yes, the majority are corrupt and pathetic, but there are many good men and women working honestly)



Careful to not paint everyone with the same brushstroke. There are many amazing people within the elite --- they are just a minority, unfortunately.



But the top political, military, and judicial leadership --- that's a different question. They are directly responsible for landing us in this mess, and keeping us in it, for decades.