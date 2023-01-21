‘If war breaks out … I will just become cannon fodder:’ In Taiwan, ex-conscripts feel unprepared for potential China conflict​

‘The last generation’: the young Chinese people vowing not to have children Negative population growth that arrived a decade before forecasts has been exacerbated by Covid and restrictive government policies

Last year, a video went viral in China showing a young man who refused to be taken into a quarantine camp being warned by police that his punishment would affect his family for three generations. He coolly retorted: “We are the last generation, thank you.”​

Looks like there will not be any war at all...