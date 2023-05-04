If Ukraine falls, the curent world order will colapse. - Mark Milley US Joint Chief of Staff.

Tamerlane said: One has to fall--Ukraine or Russia. If Ukraine falls it will be bad news for the West. On the other hand, Russia won't go down without a nuclear war.



So, it's better for everyone, including the West, that Ukraine falls. Click to expand...

It's a battle for the new "new world order", whatever the outcome new players are in the game. It's an existential challenge to NATO and NATO will never be the same after this.

If the Ukraine government falls then Russia is looking at a decade or more of violent insurgence in Ukraine that will make Iraq look like a picnic. The west has already extracted a heavy cost on Russia, a 100 k casualties and 20 k plus dead Russians not to mention a big dent in its military and economy. The point Milley is making is that Russian annexation of Ukraine sets a very bad precedence for other state actors to redraw borders and land grab through the use of force resulting in more wars and destruction.he didn't use the word new world order, he talked about the destabilization of international order as in more wars and international chaos.