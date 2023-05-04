If Ukraine falls, the curent world order will colapse. - Mark Milley US Joint Chief of Staff.

If the Ukraine government falls then Russia is looking at a decade or more of violent insurgence in Ukraine that will make Iraq look like a picnic. The west has already extracted a heavy cost on Russia, a 100 k casualties and 20 k plus dead Russians not to mention a big dent in its military and economy. The point Milley is making is that Russian annexation of Ukraine sets a very bad precedence for other state actors to redraw borders and land grab through the use of force resulting in more wars and destruction.