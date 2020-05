Oh so momen pilots wasted a couple of amrams by firing them 100 kms away from our flankers and fled, and that makes su 30 useless. Great.



While it's a different thing that r77 has shorter range but Pakistanis should not forget the difference between the quality of their pilots and ours. Have they forgotten how two of their f16 pilots fled the fight when an IAF fulcrum locked on both of them during Kargil war. PAF did not had bvr capability back then ghus they fled. But our soldiers stay their ground and fight even with inferior equipment. They don't surrender. And that's the different. Machines are replaces, balls can't be.

Click to expand...