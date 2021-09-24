What's new

If there is war, India will come out victorious: Army chief on Ladakh standoff with China

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,606
42
27,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If there is war, India will come out victorious: Army chief on Ladakh standoff with China


timesofindia.indiatimes.com

If there is war, India will come out victorious: Army chief on Ladakh standoff with China | News - Times of India Videos

While answering a question regarding the situation on the northern border, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on January 12 said that India will “come out victorious” in case of war. “War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious,"...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
:lol: :enjoy: :omghaha:
@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Windjammer
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
For India’s Military, a Juggling Act on Two Hostile Fronts
Replies
0
Views
442
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India must no longer wait for China to change its behaviour
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
4K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
1K
xyx007
xyx007
PDFChamp
A Former US Army Officer Examines the World View of the Indian Military
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
D
How did a Bollywood backdrop become the highest battleground on Earth?
Replies
0
Views
392
DavidsSling
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom