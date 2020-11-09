If there is genocide in Xinjiang, where are the refugees?

Wherever there is a genocide, there must be massive refugees. It's human nature. No one will give up their last straw to survive. Xinjiang is a vast and barren region. It shares border with 8 countries. If millions of Uighurs decide to flee to other countries, Chinese government can never stop them.Many people say it's not possible to know if the genocide exists because Chinese government will do its best to hide all evidences. Actually if you change the way of thinking, it's very easy to find the truth. Because Chinese government can not control things beyong the border lines. There must be many indirect signs that would indicate a genocide happened if there is one. Go investigate Xingjiang's neighbour countries. For example, did Pakistanis find the number of Uighurs in their country suddenly surged?If there are no refugees, I can 100% sure there is no genocide. Uighurs used their feet to tell you westerners are fabricating lies to smear China.