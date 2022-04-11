What's new

If there is even an iota of truth in the foreign ploy claims, I will resign as PM": Shehbaz Sharif

Add another false claim in list of other claims

I can bet even Imran Khan is able to prove that in court and actually present the details, Shehbaz will start abusing the same court
 
To be fair, there is no proof that is publicly presented by Imran. So far, what I've read are claims that an internal memo within Pakistan insinuates that US asked Pakistan to change stand. Imran's word is the truth for PTI followers :coffee:
 
The entire PDM did not bother to read the letter while they were in the opposition. They were called to the National Security Council, the answer was no. They were called to the Parliamentary committee on National Security, the answer was no. Then the letter was declassified for the PDM, they still decided to not read it.

Now that they are in control of the bureaucracy and courts, combined with foreign and domestic help from the chaukidars, they will dissolve the importance of the letter. They will threaten and bribe the foreign ambassador to claim that the letter was fake all along.

There is only one thing to note. Awaam ab ch*tiya nahi rahi. This is not the 90s any more.
 
Finally a elected mentally stable PM, at the same time i hope niazi was lying for the seat though if he's not the assembly should be dissolved and re elections should go through under a interim setup 🙂
 

