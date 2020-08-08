If The World Voted in the US Elections…

Yankee-stani
Then, unsurprisingly, Biden would win.
Recent IPSOS poll:
Here is how this compares to the 2016 figures.
Eyeballing, it looks like foreign perceptions of Trump have actually improved over the past four years, if from a low base. This goes against media rhetoric.
***
Although the RussiaGaters will doubtless focus on Russia’s figures, the reality is that Trump has been much better for Israel, and to a lesser extent Turkey and “New Europe”, than he has been for Russia.
This is also something that is clearly reflected in the polls.
While Russians do not appear any more enthusiastic about Trump now than in 2016 – 27% Trump vs. 13% for Biden now, as opposed to 28% Trump vs. 12% HRC in 2016 – and why should they be otherwise? this is not the case for those countries.
Turkish support for Trump has soared from just 13% in 2016 (vs. 57% for HRC) to 27% now, with Biden only narrowly beating Trump out. This is despite S-400 related spats and Trump’s comments on Islam.
Poland’s support has increased from 17% in 2016 (vs. 46% for HRC) to 27% now, with Trump level pegging with Biden. Ironically, the US election, if held in Poland, might well be as close as it would be in the US itself.
Unfortunately, Israel is not in this particular poll. However, there is data from other polls on the Internet. In October 2016, for instance, 42% of Israelis preferred HRC to just 24% who prefered Trump. But in the wake of everything that Trump has done for Israel, some 63% of Israelis now support Trump vs. just 19% who would opt for Biden. That latter figure happens to be about equal to the population of Israeli Muslims.
By nefariously electing Trump into power, who has done more for Israel than any other US President and enjoys correspondingly sky-high support from Israelis – a sea change from the state of affairs four years ago – can Putler be considered “King of the Jews”?
