If the Ottoman Empire Survived

There is not a single day that goes by that i dont think of it.. the pain of disunity and suffering, the injustice in this world wants the usmania sorta khilafa to come back
Osmani Sultanate never ruled modern day Pakistan.
I never understand this strange call for "unity" amongst Muslim nations. It sounds daft.
In the olden days, there would be one powerful Muslim tribe/city/Kingdom that would invade and conquer other Muslim lands through mostly violent warfare and turn it into a large empire over time. There was never like "united cities" or "united empires" but instead everybody wanted to take over everybody else.
Today, there isn't a strong enough Muslim nation that can invade and conquer other Muslim nations. End of the day which Muslim nation state wants to be ruled by another Muslim nation state?
Let's put it this wa:; how many Pakistanis want Pakistan to become part of Afghanistan so it becomes a large Muslim country? How many Pakistanis want Pakistan to become part of Bangladesh for that same reason?
It's unthinkable, not going to happen. So why and what are Muslims always preaching about "Muslim unity" when they don't want their own country to be merged with another Muslim country.
Some people look at the West (US, Canada and Europe) and see that as a united Western Hemisphere but they forget that the US has military bases in 13 European countries. The US invaded Europe in the 1940s and built permanent military bases on the continent.
The US as a super-state applies unbearable pressure on those countries as and when it's required to steer the conquered sheep in a certain direction and it silences all voices against it. Now, Europeans mostly accept the US dictation as they put their economy before their sovereignty, independence and self-respect as nations, hence, the hemisphere appear united as a single entity.