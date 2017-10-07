What's new

If the Ottoman Empire Survived

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,758
17
3,324
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The value of unity and not getting into useless wars has served many nations well. I found this interesting “What If” video which starts with the Ottoman Empire not joining the central powers in WW1. The knock on effects are very interesting. A better alternative history (except for the Kenyans) and shows how all else being equal, being strong enough domestically to avoid being dragged into foreign entanglements opens up many more opportunities down the line. Nations need not sell themselves short.

 
maverick1977

maverick1977

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
1,935
0
2,188
FuturePAF said:
The value of unity and not getting into useless wars has served many nations well. I found this interesting “What If” video which starts with the Ottoman Empire not joining the central powers in WW1. The knock on effects are very interesting. A better alternative history (except for the Kenyans) and shows how all else being equal, being strong enough domestically to avoid being dragged into foreign entanglements opens up many more opportunities down the line. Nations need not sell themselves short.

Click to expand...
There is not a single day that goes by that i dont think of it.. the pain of disunity and suffering, the injustice in this world wants the usmania sorta khilafa to come back
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,958
2
4,675
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maverick1977 said:
There is not a single day that goes by that i dont think of it.. the pain of disunity and suffering, the injustice in this world wants the usmania sorta khilafa to come back
Click to expand...
Tell me about it, the traitors threw future generations into the shredder.
Had they survived long enough and absorbed other Islamic nations into it's union we would have been a sizeable empire of 1.2B people with vast resources and talents.
But all this is gone thanks to camel herders who thought they knew diplomacy.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,272
-23
5,005
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
maverick1977 said:
There is not a single day that goes by that i dont think of it.. the pain of disunity and suffering, the injustice in this world wants the usmania sorta khilafa to come back
Click to expand...
Osmani Sultanate never ruled modern day Pakistan.

I never understand this strange call for "unity" amongst Muslim nations. It sounds daft.

In the olden days, there would be one powerful Muslim tribe/city/Kingdom that would invade and conquer other Muslim lands through mostly violent warfare and turn it into a large empire over time. There was never like "united cities" or "united empires" but instead everybody wanted to take over everybody else.

Today, there isn't a strong enough Muslim nation that can invade and conquer other Muslim nations. End of the day which Muslim nation state wants to be ruled by another Muslim nation state?

Let's put it this wa:; how many Pakistanis want Pakistan to become part of Afghanistan so it becomes a large Muslim country? How many Pakistanis want Pakistan to become part of Bangladesh for that same reason?

It's unthinkable, not going to happen. So why and what are Muslims always preaching about "Muslim unity" when they don't want their own country to be merged with another Muslim country.

Some people look at the West (US, Canada and Europe) and see that as a united Western Hemisphere but they forget that the US has military bases in 13 European countries. The US invaded Europe in the 1940s and built permanent military bases on the continent.

The US as a super-state applies unbearable pressure on those countries as and when it's required to steer the conquered sheep in a certain direction and it silences all voices against it. Now, Europeans mostly accept the US dictation as they put their economy before their sovereignty, independence and self-respect as nations, hence, the hemisphere appear united as a single entity.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,761
13
25,560
Country
United States
Location
United States
Only HE is Ba'ki, everything and everyone else is Fa'ni...

The Ottoman Empire had to taste death. It doesn't mean another Muslim power, even much more powerful than the Ottomans, won't rise up from the ashes....
 
R

Ray02589

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 8, 2019
47
1
71
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Western consensus between Europe and the US is a result of an aggressive media-led deep state that controls both. Trump was elected on an America First platform that wanted to openly break from NATO and other international institutions, so the media destroyed his credibility and power within his own country.

They did this through endless investigations that went nowhere and by outright jailing his senior advisors
  • Michael Cohen, his lifelong friend, trusted advisor, and personal lawyer
  • General Flynn, his first National Security Advisor
  • Paul Manafort his most effective campaign manager that led him to 2016 victory

or by simply humiliting then forcing out other like-minded advisors
  • General John Kelly, his first chief of staff who is anti-war and lost his son in Iraq (the highest commanding officer to have lost a child in the Middle East)
  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, an oil CEO and a complete outsider just like Trump himself
and a number of others. The replacements for these people are all deep state loyalists with the worst them being Bolton (the most aggressive warmongerer who he fired) and currently Pompeo (another warmongerer Bolton but with a lighter touch who knows how to play Trump's ego while dismantling Trump's America First policies with interventionist actions).

All of Trump's stated policies today are the result of his new advisors that were not a part of the campaign in 2016. The media elevates these deep-state advisors thru nonstop attacks on Trump's judgement and character. You will not see such attacks on Pompeo so as to elevate Pompeo's respect and authority.

So with Trump under their thumb, why does the deep state (through the media) still oppose Trump so strongly? It's because he calls out the media at every turn - he uses the term "fake news media" constantly in rallies and twitter. This may seem like a mild tantrum, but anything he can do to undermine the media undermines their power to attack and shame not just Trump but others they don't like.

Trump has not given up fighting, and he won't concede the election easily either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
dBSPL When the Ottoman Empire Threatened Europe — and the World Military History & Tactics 4
Cornered Tiger Allama Iqbal about Turkic Kayi Tribe of - Founders of Ottoman Empire. Pakistan History 30
fisher1 Netflix docudrama reveals great defense of Byzantium, the small conquest of Ottoman Empire Members Club 5
monitor Saudi Arabia changes Ottoman ‘Empire’ to ‘occupation’ in school textbooks Middle East & Africa 258
Yankee-stani What if the Ottoman Empire had Colonies? Alternate History Europe & Russia 1
Austin Powers Turkey arms pro Turkey rebels to take Damascus to regain Ottoman empire glory Middle East & Africa 18
S The Flowery Journey of Tulips From the Ottoman Empire to Europe Europe & Russia 0
S OTTOMAN EMPIRE - The War Machine Pakistan History 2
dexter The Ottoman Empire - demise of a major power Military History & Tactics 33
Azadkashmir Decline of the Ottoman Empire Middle East & Africa 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top