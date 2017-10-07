If the Ottoman Empire Survived

Michael Cohen, his lifelong friend, trusted advisor, and personal lawyer

General Flynn, his first National Security Advisor

Paul Manafort his most effective campaign manager that led him to 2016 victory

General John Kelly, his first chief of staff who is anti-war and lost his son in Iraq (the highest commanding officer to have lost a child in the Middle East)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, an oil CEO and a complete outsider just like Trump himself

The Western consensus between Europe and the US is a result of an aggressive media-led deep state that controls both. Trump was elected on an America First platform that wanted to openly break from NATO and other international institutions, so the media destroyed his credibility and power within his own country.They did this through endless investigations that went nowhere and by outright jailing his senior advisorsor by simply humiliting then forcing out other like-minded advisorsand a number of others. The replacements for these people are all deep state loyalists with the worst them being Bolton (the most aggressive warmongerer who he fired) and currently Pompeo (another warmongerer Bolton but with a lighter touch who knows how to play Trump's ego while dismantling Trump's America First policies with interventionist actions).All of Trump's stated policies today are the result of his new advisors that were not a part of the campaign in 2016. The media elevates these deep-state advisors thru nonstop attacks on Trump's judgement and character. You will not see such attacks on Pompeo so as to elevate Pompeo's respect and authority.So with Trump under their thumb, why does the deep state (through the media) still oppose Trump so strongly? It's because he calls out the media at every turn - he uses the term "fake news media" constantly in rallies and twitter. This may seem like a mild tantrum, but anything he can do to undermine the media undermines their power to attack and shame not just Trump but others they don't like.Trump has not given up fighting, and he won't concede the election easily either.