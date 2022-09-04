What's new

If the government and media falls into the hands of globalist lunatics: Netherland's agriculture and livestock sectors are dying

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,226
26
15,422
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
In the Netherlands, a group of lunatics who have taken over society and government have literally banned agriculture "to achieve their climate goals".

The globalists got what they wanted: meat ads banned in the Netherlands

They said "eat insects instead of meat", they prepared the political terms to close the farms

Dutch farmers have been shouting their disappearance with their actions on the street for 2 months, but no politician hears it.

Here is the clip prepared in memory of Dutch farmers


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566284935626981376
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Akshay89
The country where 30 farmers die each day
Replies
1
Views
538
jamahir
jamahir
Luosifen
Pak-China coop in Biohealth Agriculture to promote wheat production
Replies
0
Views
483
Luosifen
Luosifen
D
Sikh caste hierarchy stopped the farmers’ protest turning into an oppressed people’s movement
Replies
7
Views
388
Zornix
Z
B
Half of Bangladesh rivers unnavigable
Replies
14
Views
510
bluesky
B
Hamartia Antidote
Bringing the farm to the people
Replies
0
Views
394
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom