as a car enthusiast, there is few things I despise more then electric cars.



and there is not a company I hate more then tesla. their gimmicky, gadgety unrealiable toys pretending to be cars.



who the hell wants to drive some silent, unrealiable, awkward looking, slow, expensive, time consuming electric junk?



do you enjoy a toy that breaks down if you look at it wrong?

do you enjoy a toy that gives you constant anxiety about its range

do you enjoy a toy where half its interior is made up of a complex battery pack that loses range with every charge?

would you really drive a tesla in extreme environments where vehicle reliability can make the difference between life and death?

do you really want a car that you have to sit around hours and hours waiting for it to recharge? when you can spend 5 minutes at a gas station filling up a combustion car?

do you really want a car that has a 10km~ range when the weather gets below 0?



the engine noise, and feel is half the fun of driving.. words just cannot describe my hatred for ev cars...



would tesla even be around without government subsidies and welfare? where the average citizen is forced to subsidized the expensive electric car of a virtue signaling prick?



the only thing worse then a tesla, is a tesla owner.

