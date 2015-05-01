What's new

If talks can happen with China, why not with other neighbour: Farooq Abdullah in LS

Speaking in Parliament for the first time since his release from detention, the National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Saturday advocated talks with Pakistan, saying if India can talk to China to defuse their border row, it can also speak to its other neighbour to deal with the situation at Jammu and Kashmir borders.

"Border skirmishes have been rising and people are dying... A way has to be found to deal with this. Except for talks... As you are talking to China to attempt that it withdraws (from Ladakh border), we should also talk to our (other) neighbour to find a way to get out of this situation," he said in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour amid protests from treasury benches.

The Srinagar MP also expressed his happiness at the findings of an Army inquiry into the killings of three men in Shopian in an encounter.

"I am happy that the Army has admitted that three Shopian men were killed mistakenly. I hope the government gives a hefty compensation," he said.

Officials had said on Friday the Army has found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during the encounter in July and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has not seen any progress and spoke about authorities blocking 4G facilities in the Union Territory which, he added, goes against the interest of students and traders.


He also conveyed his gratitude to parliamentarians for speaking for him when he was under detention.



Abdullah and many other leaders were put under detention by authorities last year after the Union government abrogated Article 370, which had given special powers to the erstwhile state, and split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He was released in March this year.

Nah, they will only talk with someone who they can't win the war against. They certainly know they are no match of PLA. They can only bully their smaller neighbors but Pakistan really knows how to give this bully a bloody nose.
 
India is facing the heat from Pakistan and now begging Pakistan for talks.

:rofl:


Over 3,000 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Along LoC, Highest In 17 Years
Eight Army personnel died for their country during the ceasefire violations this year and two others were injured; a large number of innocent civilians were also killed
All IndiaReported by Nazir Masoodi, Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan (with inputs from PTI)Updated: September 19, 2020 1:58 pm IST



The Army has given a "befitting reply" to the ceasefire violations, the government has said (File)

Srinagar:
There have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu over the past eight months (from January 1 to September 7), the government told Parliament this week.
This is the highest number in a year for 17 years - since the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement was brokered by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In addition, there were also 242 incidents of cross-border firing (from January 1 to August 31), in the Jammu region, along the international border with Pakistan, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Appropriate retaliation" was carried out by the Indian Army, the minister further said, adding that all violations had been taken up with Pakistani authorities through established channel and protocols.
Eight Army personnel died for their country during the ceasefire violations this year and two others were injured. A large number of innocent civilians - men, women and children - were also killed, and a number of houses and buildings have been destroyed.
On Friday evening a woman living near the LoC was injured after Pakistan resorted to heavy firing. Earlier, there was a heavy exchange of firing, including the use of mortar, from the Gurez sector in north Kashmir.
The number of ceasefire violations this year have slowed down marginally in the face of a global Covid pandemic, which has affected over three lakh people in Pakistan and more than 53 lakh in India.
Up to June this year 2,432 ceasefire violations were recorded, sources told NDTV, describing the unprovoked attacks as "in contravention to the 2003 ceasefire understanding".
Hostilities between the two countries have also increased following the government's decision in August last year to withdraw special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the former state into two union territories.
Across 2019 there were only around 2,000 ceasefire violations.
Pakistan's violations also come at a time when there is tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
A violent stand-off with the Chinese led to 20 soldiers laying down their lives for India in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15. Over 40 Chinese soldiers including senior personnel were killed or injured, sources told NDTV.




Multiple talks at military, diplomatic and ministerial levels have, so far, failed to resolve the issue. The foreign ministers met in Moscow and hammered out a five-point plan to defuse the tension.
With input from PTI


Over 3,000 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Along LoC, Highest In 17 Years

There have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu over the past eight months (from January 1 to September 7), the government told Parliament this week
:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
kahan raza bhoj kahan gangu teli ....:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
