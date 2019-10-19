What's new

If Taliban try to take over Afghanistan, will seal borders with Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan has announced that if Taliban will try to take over Afghanistan, Pakistan will seal its borders with Afghanistan.


Before the US withdrawal, Pakistan want a political solution to Afghanistan and Pakistan will recognize the government in Kabul by people’s vote, stated the PM in an interview on Friday.

The main objective of coming to power is to eradicate poverty in Pakistan. For that, the best way will be if India and Pakistan had a normal, civilized trading relationship which would benefit both the countries, stated the PM.

Narendra Modi's Hindutva ideology is an obstacle in our way, stated the PM on Pak-India relations.

On the issue of Kashmir, Imran Khan said, “I think it’s a disaster for India because it will just mean that this conflict festers on and on. And so as long as it festers, it’s going to stop there being any relationship — normal relationship — between Pakistan and India.”

We should seal it regardless...
 
LOL the Americans, Indians and Europeans were bluffing with Afghan refugee threat. I guess that is the last time will be bluffing in that regard.
 
