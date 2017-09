This question makes no sense, but there is an answer.



..because executing a cross border ambush/strike is easier than preventing an ambush.



put another way, it is easier to shoot someone with a gun that it is to dodge a bullet when being shot at.



the strike was real, and not the first time such an operation had been carried out, just the first time it was made public.



it hasn't stopped the cross border jihadi terror because the ISI/pak army uses punjabi wahabi cannon foder scum, of which they have no shortage of, to try and hurt India. The daura-e-khas trained loons have zero regard for their life, a suicide mission is their ticket to islamic heaven.



it was never meant to stop the cross border jihad, just to send a message.

