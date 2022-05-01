What's new

If South Asian countries were in Europe

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Totally random thread but something I hope we'll enjoy and have fun with ( not meant to be insulting take it as banter if you feel insulted) :cheers:
Share your opinions!!

Pakistanis are Italians
we have swag, We think we're the coolest people to walk on earth, our neighbors think we're dumb and try to act macho, our political system is considered a very funny joke , we are much lazier then our hard working neighbors, we are considered exotic in our neighborhood, we have greecy, oily food, we talk loud, all the south Asian "gangster" or tough guy in diaspora is pretty much a Pakistani or in Canada I heard Sikhs take that role (Italian Mafia), we have a tempor , ego, more traditional and a bit of male dominated culture

B'deshis are those Germans - they work hard and way too much, women wear the pants in the house, are not exactly the kinda people you'll invite for parties, thier food is whack and no one likes it probably not even B'deshis themselves, not very warm, keep to themselves, stereotype is of more "thinking", intellectual people, for some reason I think of them as like "proffesional" people

Indians are French- they talk about secularism but actually comes down hard on religion , are more "loose" than Thier neighbors - allowing gay crap or nude/bold movies, shows etc, have a hegemonic outlook in dealing with other south Asian counties and think of themselves as Boss (France role in EU and trying to remain a 21st century colonial state) , no one likes em in the neighborhood, throughout it's history has a more leftist or cammunist outlook while Thier neighbors never really truly dabbled in that, generally anti-immigrant, anti-refugee attitude, produced a better intellectual class or group of people

Bhutan Switzerland as they're in Himalaya, no one cares for them and they like to keep it that way

I don't know enough about Nepal and Sri Lanka to give them a country although I think of Sri Lanka as Netherlands of SA

Pakistan would be maldova or albania or if any bannana republic exist in europe.and Bangladeshi food is as delicious as Pakistani food. When did you mighty bhooka nanga Pakistan shun your prejudice about Bangladesh.
They are in better condition after shunning us.hum pe thook ke thook bhi waste nhn kerta Bangladeshi.
And you guys talk
 
OMG your butt hurt a** is here too? Seriously?
F ing god like take your daily dose of meds already son,

this is as I wrote and highlighted in the thread right at the top put on your glasses and read it
- supposed to be a joke or a light thread and if you feel insulted please take it as banter
same rr
On literally every single thread you post on- rinse and repeat over and over again
 
Last edited:
@Sainthood 101

Nice comparison, though I am not sure anti-immigrant for either France or India is correct. France has many immigrants, as does India (from Bangladesh, Nepal, historically we have hosted Zoroastrians, and now even a lot of Arabs can be seen). Isn't the Indian subcontinent as a whole witness to so much immigration. In both France and India the sentiment has increased with increasing migration, causing right wing parties to become vocal.

But I don't want to deviate. I like topics like these and will try to add my masala after thinking a bit :p:

Plus like UK they think there are better than the subcontinent :chilli:
 
France is India, not the other way around, because both like to keep the anglos and the Americans at a arms length.
They are not our enemies and not our friends.
Both countries have a sense of history and culture.
Both have sh.t capitals.
Actually this has been observed by others a long time back -
10 year old video
 
I don think India(or Pakistan, for that matter) can be compared with a single European country.
India, in particular, is extremely diverse in climate, culture and people.
From hot deserts to extremely cold snow capped moutains and meadows, from humid tropical rain forests to dry arid regions.or sea shores, You name it we have it.
While Kerala may never have a proper winter, Sikkim hardly sees a hot summer.
Meghalaya gets highest rainfall on the world while it's quite opposite in regions of Rajasthan.
Diversity of Flora and fauna is as prominent as the diverse groups of people that live here.
Language,culture , customs change every few hundred kilometers.
People of different ethnicity cultures, religion have been living here for centuries.
Socioeconomically too the country is as diverse as everything else.
From the poorest of the poor right to the richest of the rich. You can find it all, here, in India, my homeland.
So yeah,absolutely no comparison with a single country like France.
We are more of an amalgamation of countries bound together by common geography, a millenia old tradition/religion and most importantly a thrive to rise above our current stature towards a better future for our next generation.
 
As an outsider, I don't know.

I will say however that Romania was once home to the most powerful being on Earth.

A being who might to this very day, still walk this Earth.
 
You might be wrong here.
I think it's Smallville, Kansas.
 
Completely and totally off about the Bangladeshi part.

Interesting to see how a Pakistani sees his group versus others though.

I will say there probably is a wide variation in a given group.

For example a liberal individual in a certain group vesus a conservative one.

The only anecdote I can offer is during college I had a black friend who was well versed with South Asians.

That dude is a orthopedic surgeon in Dallas now.

His observation was that out of all the South Asians he had come across, Bengalis and Punjabis had the most "soul".

Take from that what you will.
 
Her name ffs is Slaughter :p
 
I called y'all Germans that's high praise...
In my experience I just found Bangladeshis to keep themselves, that quiet types who work hard
 
Romania is not where the origin of Rome is. They just made their name similar like Rome. In the past they are just part of Rome, not the center or origin of Roman people who first build the Roman empire.
 
First off I take no offense and love this thread.

It's an intersting one and I'm sure we will all learn alot.

That being said, I see Bangaldeshis are more an Italian type rather than German.

We are LAZY.

Love food, women and art.

Hot blooded.

And emotional.

The anti-German.

Also, the food is awesome.

Not sure what you had or who you met.

But I would say I'm on the more objective side of the spectrum.
 

