If South Asian countries were in Europe

Sainthood 101
- Jul 24, 2021
Totally random thread but something I hope we'll enjoy and have fun with ( not meant to be insulting take it as banter if you feel insulted)
Share your opinions!!
Pakistanis are Italians
we have swag, We think we're the coolest people to walk on earth, our neighbors think we're dumb and try to act macho, our political system is considered a very funny joke , we are much lazier then our hard working neighbors, we are considered exotic in our neighborhood, we have greecy, oily food, we talk loud, all the south Asian "gangster" or tough guy in diaspora is pretty much a Pakistani or in Canada I heard Sikhs take that role (Italian Mafia), we have a tempor , ego, more traditional and a bit of male dominated culture
B'deshis are those Germans - they work hard and way too much, women wear the pants in the house, are not exactly the kinda people you'll invite for parties, thier food is whack and no one likes it probably not even B'deshis themselves, not very warm, keep to themselves, stereotype is of more "thinking", intellectual people, for some reason I think of them as like "proffesional" people
Indians are French- they talk about secularism but actually comes down hard on religion , are more "loose" than Thier neighbors - allowing gay crap or nude/bold movies, shows etc, have a hegemonic outlook in dealing with other south Asian counties and think of themselves as Boss (France role in EU and trying to remain a 21st century colonial state) , no one likes em in the neighborhood, throughout it's history has a more leftist or cammunist outlook while Thier neighbors never really truly dabbled in that, generally anti-immigrant, anti-refugee attitude, produced a better intellectual class or group of people
Bhutan Switzerland as they're in Himalaya, no one cares for them and they like to keep it that way
I don't know enough about Nepal and Sri Lanka to give them a country although I think of Sri Lanka as Netherlands of SA
@Indus Pakistan cause of that thread @DrJekyll @Bilal9
