If South Asian countries were in Europe

I don think India(or Pakistan, for that matter) can be compared with a single European country.

India, in particular, is extremely diverse in climate, culture and people.

From hot deserts to extremely cold snow capped moutains and meadows, from humid tropical rain forests to dry arid regions.or sea shores, You name it we have it.

While Kerala may never have a proper winter, Sikkim hardly sees a hot summer.

Meghalaya gets highest rainfall on the world while it's quite opposite in regions of Rajasthan.

Diversity of Flora and fauna is as prominent as the diverse groups of people that live here.

Language,culture , customs change every few hundred kilometers.

People of different ethnicity cultures, religion have been living here for centuries.

Socioeconomically too the country is as diverse as everything else.

From the poorest of the poor right to the richest of the rich. You can find it all, here, in India, my homeland.

So yeah,absolutely no comparison with a single country like France.

We are more of an amalgamation of countries bound together by common geography, a millenia old tradition/religion and most importantly a thrive to rise above our current stature towards a better future for our next generation.