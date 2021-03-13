What's new

If Something happens to Maryam, East Pakistan will be replayed

Javed Latif is openly threatening Pakistani state of breakup like East Pakistan if any harm has happened to Maryam Nawaz.
It seems like a new drama started by Nawaz Sharif and his cohort criminals.

It seems that convicted criminal Maryam has become bigger than Pakistani state.

This is direct result of the free hand given to these criminals in Pakistan. This would not be accepted and tolerated in any other country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370446586682212356
 
Stooges who can only stoop to this level for the sake of petty gains. Its a shame that we have made the "treason" laws / aspect so much controversial that it becomes a mockery when we actually apply it. I cannot quote the exact law but I am pretty sure besides the Official Secrets Act there is a law that applies to every citizen where talking against the integrity of the state is a crime punishable by life imprisonment or death even (not 100% sure). These vermin type must be tried for his diatribe against the very state that has given him everything and allowed him to plunder to live a life of luxury. Bastards.
 
Trango Towers

crankthatskunk said:
Javed Latif is openly threatening Pakistani state of breakup like East Pakistan if any harm has happened to Maryam Nawaz.
It seems like a new drama started by Nawaz Sharif and his cohort criminals.

It seems that convicted criminal Maryam has become bigger than Pakistani state.

This is direct result of the free hand given to these criminals in Pakistan. This would not be accepted and tolerated in any other country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1370446586682212356
Loooooooool
 
mudas777

Shame we killed all the Taliban's, when corrupt practices can't get be stopped by the natural justice as our courts are corrupt then at least they could have given them the spiritual justice. If they don't have the decency to follow the law of the land and respect of the country then they deserve the poetic justice as our country laws are abysmal. Lets see any other country in the world tolerates this kind of language on their TV's against the state.
 
This is the only “insurgency” that will happen with no population support nor even trained “insurgents” . Most Pml(n) supporters are either worth a biryani , 2 lac, a new corolla or they are racists.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
Aur du NRO in haramkhoron ko. One flew away in full protocol, other was seen doing his dirty dealings during recent Senate elections.
The question is - who benefited from the NRO deal? What skeletons were kept by this lot in exchange for NRO?
 
