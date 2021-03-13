If Something happens to Maryam, East Pakistan will be replayed

crankthatskunk
Javed Latif is openly threatening Pakistani state of breakup like East Pakistan if any harm has happened to Maryam Nawaz.
It seems like a new drama started by Nawaz Sharif and his cohort criminals.
It seems that convicted criminal Maryam has become bigger than Pakistani state.
This is direct result of the free hand given to these criminals in Pakistan. This would not be accepted and tolerated in any other country.
