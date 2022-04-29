What's new

If Russia launch one hundred missiles over Polish military bases, do you think that would trigger WWIII?

do you think that will trigger WWIII?

I'm tired of see Russia statemen like Lavrov repeating American bullsh!t.

I dont understand how someone can even imagine that USA would trigger WWIII to defend the Poles :lol: or anyone else than themselves.

Polish regime has a record of casus belli against Russia, sending weapons without stop to kill Russian soldiers in Ukraine through Polish land. And Russia cowardly allow that.

Russia has nothing to lost, because they are all the economically sanctioned that they can be, and nobody will trigger a war against Russia to defend East NATO members.
 
What’s with 100 number?

Do you really want ww3 ?I bet you are I’ll prepared for that just like this thread.

Every country play by rules and thresholds.nato will never cross those nor Russia.
 

