Hawaii officially became a US state in 1959. It was an independent before being annexed and its government overthrown by the US in 1898.



Rockall was annexed by UK in 1955



India annexed Goa in 1961



Golan heights was annexed by Israel in 1967 during the six day war.



Western Sahara was annexed by Morocco in 1975



Land had been annexed and changed hands since 1945, "a drift towards major war" was not "inevitable".

