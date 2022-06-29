What's new

If Putin "were a woman", there'd be no Ukraine war

Boris Johnson says if Putin "were a woman", there'd be no Ukraine war​


Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power".

Can't say I disagree. NATO and the West needs more women leaders.
 

