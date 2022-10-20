গাড়ি বন্ধ করলে হেঁটে লাখো মানুষ সমাবেশে আসবে: খুলনা বিএনপি
পরিবহন মালিকরা গাড়ি বন্ধ করলে হেঁটে হলেও লাখো মানুষ খুলনার বিভাগীয় গণসমাবেশে যোগ দেবে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন বিএনপির নেতারা। খবর বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকমের। বুধবার বিকালে খুলনা জেলা বিএনপির আহ্বায়ক আমির এজাজ খান বলেন, “যতই বাঁধা-বিপত্তি আসুক, গাড়ি বন্ধ করা হোক, পায়ে হেঁটে হলেও লক্ষাধিক লোক...
If public transport is stopped, lakhs of people will join the rally on foot: Khulna BNP
FE Online Desk | Published: October 20, 2022, 10:42:22
Leaders at a press conference at BNP's KD Ghosh Road party office in Khulna on Wednesday afternoon. Leaders at a press conference at BNP's KD Ghosh Road party office in Khulna on Wednesday afternoon.
The leaders of BNP commented that lakhs of people will join the Khulna divisional mass meeting even if the transport owners stop the vehicles. News from bdnews24.com.
Khulna district BNP convenor Amir Ejaz Khan said on Wednesday afternoon, "No matter how many obstacles come, vehicles are stopped, even on foot, lakhs of people will gather in this rally on Saturday."
A divisional mass meeting of BNP is scheduled to be held next Saturday at Sonali Bank square between Dakbanglo and Ferighat intersection of Khulna city. They have already received permission for the assembly.
Meanwhile, the District Bus-Minibus Owners Association has decided to stop all types of buses plying in Khulna on Friday and Saturday. Khulna Motor Sramik Union also expressed solidarity with the decision.
The leaders of BNP are looking at the decision to stop the bus service in Khulna as a 'conspiracy of the government ahead of the departmental mass meeting. The leaders said this in a press conference at the KD Ghosh Road party office of BNP in Khulna on Wednesday afternoon.
Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Central Vice Chairman of BNP and Chief Coordinator of Khulna Divisional Mass Rally Implementation Committee, said in the press conference, "Our party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is under house arrest. Meanwhile, the government is looting the country. The people of the country are infuriated by this. We are holding this rally for the liberation of the people of the country."
“Under pressure from the government, the Transport Owners Association has announced the suspension of bus services. You know, people used to walk to Mecca and perform Hajj. Our leaders and activists will join the rally on foot if needed.”
He urged the transport owners and workers of Khulna not to create any obstacle in this logical movement of BNP.
At that time, the BNP leader claimed that the activists are being arrested ahead of the rally.
Khulna Nagar BNP convenor Shafiqul Alam Mana said that the leaders and activists of 10 districts will gather here. More people will gather in Khulna than Chittagong and Mymensingh.
"Vehicles stopped in protest of Nasimon-Karimon traffic on the road"
In the morning, General Secretary of Khulna Motor Workers Union Zakir Hossain Biplab informed the journalists about the decision to stop vehicles on all routes on Friday and Saturday.
However, the labor union leader could not give a direct answer to the question why it was decided to stop the bus.
However, Khulna District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus Owners' Association stated the reason for the bus stop at noon.
Khulna District Bus-Minibus-Coach-Microbus Owners' Association Sonadanga Chief Time Controller signed a press release at 12 noon said that an emergency meeting of the association was held on Wednesday at 11 am. It was attended by the officers of the association, the leaders of the labor unions, and the owners.
"It was said in the meeting that Nasimon, Karimon, Mahendra, Easybike and BRTC vehicles are operating illegally on the roads and highways in defiance of the High Court decision. If the administration does not close the counters of illegal Nasimon, Karimon, Mahendra, Easybike and BRTC by October 20, all the routes of the Owners' Association will be closed on October 21 and 22."