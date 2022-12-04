If Pakistan were to Vanish tomorrow how would it be ranked among the muslim empires of this region and middle east?

Baburfromsarmarkand
Im talking about gunpower empires, ottomans, Delhi Sultanate. We study these empires. Im wondering if future generations will study Pakistan in the same way.
In that case we would be talking about a parasitic Army being successful in killing its host.
Sir, the problem lies with the population. Corruption is rife even at the lowest levels of population strata. Army, Judiciary, bureaucracy, all are the reflection of our society.
If nothing changes soon Pakistan will be remembered as a country destroyed by its own Generals.
An empire who since it's birth was surrounded by hostile states. Afghans were hostile since the start, Indians were too. We fought gallantly. The main problem destroying our country is corruption which is deeply ingrained in all levels of society.An empire that fought multiple wars. Lost every war. Broke into two. Paid allegiance to world powers for arms and money. And after this I do not know how the story ends, but it has not been close to glorious up until now. If anything it is the legacy remnant of other empires that did a lot more in their time. Probably the last burning ember before the fire goes out.
I guess your history is a bit weak. The ones gettings the money and tributes aren't the ones paid allegiance.Paid allegiance to world powers for arms and money.
The Roman empire paid tributes to the barbarians in return for not being a pain in the ***.
Did that mean the barbarians were paying allegiance to Rome? Or that they were the top in the relationship?
If the Generals claiming themselves to be the height of purity and sacrifice, who never stop from constantly reminding everyone, who will listen, about the blood of shaheeds, indulge in ridiculous amount of corruption. Then that sets an example for the rest of the society to follow.Sir, the problem lies with the population. Corruption is rife even at the lowest levels of population strata. Army, Judiciary, bureaucracy, all are the reflection of our society.