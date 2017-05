If Pakistan goes to the ICJ mala fide interests are at play

In response, a set of recommendations has been sent to the Prime Minister’s office on Friday. These recommendations have been kept confidential so that the adversary in the case is not made aware of Pakistan’s strategy, stated Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf. He revealed that Pakistan aims to plead its case forcefully to the ICJ on Monday. However, this stance or ‘strategy’ appears to be highly perplexing if the relevant precedents and assessments given by legal experts are taken into perspective.



Prominent lawyer Saad Rasool appeared on Dr. Moeed Pirzada’s show last night and explained why this ‘letter’ by the Indians to the ICJ revealed their hypocrisy.

It is vital to understand that Pakistan is in not obliged to accept ICJ jurisdiction in this matter. Furthermore, accepting to engage India in the ICJ would be grievously detrimental to Pakistan’s national interest.



What is the ICJ and what can it actually do?

India’s application to the ICJ has no locus standi and Pakistan risks calamitous consequences on its national security if it entertains India by consenting to participate in any ICJ proceedings regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest and prosecution. We have endeavored to highlight few principles concerning ICJ’s jurisdiction and role in international and bilateral affairs between the two countries.

