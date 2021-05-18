If Pakistan could go back to 1947 and do it all over again.

I would work with the other dominion -- the Republic of India -- to work together on an orderly transfer of population during the partition to avoid the deaths of millions. At a minimum, I would ensure the security of non-muslim minorities in Pakistan. Once India rolled the tanks in Hyderabad and Junagarh, I would ensure Pakistan's 1948 liberation of Kashmir was not botched and include the whole of Kashmir valley including Srinagar but not Ladakh. Over time, once India gets over its Akhand Bharat fantasy, I would negotiate the extended LOC as the international border in exchange for peace and deem the Kashmir matter resolved. Result: No 1965, 1971, Kargil, Siachen. I would still invest in a powerful professional army but ensure it does not creep itself into governance or commerce. I would not impose Urdu on anyone certainly not in East Pakistan. (Disclosure: Urdu is my native tongue). Each province can have its regional languages. All languages would be celebrated. The lingua franca or official language would be English. Schools would be set up to learn English - the global language of business and diplomacy. Urdu would be just another lovely language in our national mosaic. I would carve 24 provincial districts out of baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, gb, kashmir, east pakistan. Each district would get a fair share of government funds to manage. I would ensure no province became "the internal hegemon". I would emphasize the 1000 year Islamic heritage but also the 9000 year Indus heritage as the logic to Pakistan. I would agree to a very loose federation with East Pakistan. The two wings would be Pakistan in name only. The separation would honor the struggle for Pakistan but be practical about a state being separated by 1000 miles of a hostile non-akhand Bharat. Bangladesh would run its own economy, politics, foreign affairs, defence etc. but the two wings would honor the memory of Quaid-e-Azam. If the Bengalis so desire -- we could perhaps be united in the olympics. Result: a friendly divorce. No 1971. I would focus my energy on the western border with Afghanistan. Integrated infrastructure with Central Asia along with a heavily fenced and fortified Durand line. I would ensure Baluchistan would get its share of natural resources and provide welfare and development directly to the people instead of the sardars. I would strive for a zero-conflict foreign policy. I would aim for a free trade agreement with India and a no-support to separatist policy in each other's countries. I would never ally with the US or Soviet Union or Arabs or Iran or China or India. I would play them all against each other for our own benefit. I would establish a constitution as soon as possible. It would ensure freedom of religion to all: Sunni, Shia, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and even Ahmedi. Discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, province, ethnic group would be outlawed. It would ask all religions be kept in each individual's heart and outside of government where it is subject to interpretation, corruption, and politicization. Pakistan would be renamed the Indus Republic of Pakistan. I would not allow Saudi or Wahabist or Salafist influence to take root in Pakistan. (Full disclosure: I am a Sunni). I would not support any extremist organization for political expediency. Pakistan would not involve itself in any middle east war. It would only provide humanitarian relief to all sides of pan-Islamic conflicts and urge peace and reconciliation. I would never speak up for Indian Muslims. (This would be India's internal matter). Mullahs would not be allowed to run roughshod all over Pakistan. the 1960's culture of moderation would be maintained and encouraged but Bollywood and Hollywood influence would be highly curtailed in favor of local and regional arts. I would highly discourage or mitigate the need for martial law. Martial laws would be seen as sedition punishable by death. result: No Zia-ul-haq (I am going to be raked by PDF now Money saved in external security would go towards the development of education and internal security. Guns for civilians would be banned after some time. Cultural exchanges would take place and be celebrated among all the beautiful people of Pakistan. I would attempt to make Karachi the present-day Dubai. (Full disclosure - I am from Karachi but not a chauvinist) I would still pursue the atomic bomb. I would ban political associations in universities. I would make football the national sport. I would establish a non-corrupt NADRA much sooner to control illegal immigration. I would use lasers to pulverize the reproductive organs of the man that would go on to father Hussain Haqqani.

We cant have do-overs in life but it is interesting to contemplate alternate historical scenarios.What do you think? Would these be good decisions or bad? Insults my way are fine but I would prefer a critique. What would you differently?Thx.