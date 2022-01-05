Log in
If not for this man there would be no Bill Gates or Steve Jobs. From Ghana he shares his invention.
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Today at 3:47 AM
Azadkashmir
Today at 3:47 AM
#1
Hamartia Antidote
Today at 4:19 AM
#2
Thomas Mensah (engineer) - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org
Not sure about the Bill Gates and Steve jobs part since they were already billionaires (Gates in 1987 and Jobs in the early 1990's) before the internet started being used by the masses in the mid 1990's with the introduction of Netscape.
Last edited:
46 minutes ago
