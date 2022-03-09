What's new

If No Confidence succeed, Imran Khan would still be most powerful!!

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,703
0
1,887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Consider situation if no confidence succeeds.

President: Arif Avi, PTI
Punjab: CM, PTI.
KPK: CM, PTI,
Sindh: Governor, PTI
Baluchistan: Coalition, but pro PTI, and pro establishment
Senate: Chairman, Pro establishment and pro PTI.

So Imran Khan shall still be most powerful person in Pakistan and he can play many cards.

There is chance after a successful no confidence in Center, assembly may be short lived because of defection clause so during general elections for NA, PTI will be able to use resources of Punjab and KPK for NA seats in those provinces and for Islamabad.

Interesting situation will be in Sindh.
PTI Governor can declare Emergency on order from the President. It won't be easy as President's powers restricted after 18th amendment but it can be carried out and difficulties can be created for Sindh PPP as corruption cases and irregularities against ppp are strong if case goes to SC.

Scenario after dissolution of NA may even suite Imran Khan and PTI. He may come with bigger majority and use a big Danda against his favorite targets.
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,703
0
1,887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
count out Punjab CM cause if NC can succeed at federal level it'll become much easier to topple CM Punjab
Click to expand...
PTI members supporting no confidence shall loose their seats and no party shall have majority in NA. In that case assembly has to go and new elections shall be called, IK will come with larger majority for sure. He is a crowd puller and has an aura of trust.

In that case PPP in sindh will be under sword and shall be annihilated by PTI.

SD 10 said:
if it passes , it will be a huge blow to Imran one he might not recover from!
Click to expand...
One thing we know about Imran Khan he does not accept defeat and he shall come with bigger majority. Zardari party in sindh will be routed. Governor rule in sindh shall be justified and shall be essential.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

K
Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
142
Views
3K
AZ1
AZ1
AsianLion
Which political party would be First Choice if Elections are held Today?
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-PTI official spills beans on controversial issues
Replies
5
Views
345
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
python-000
python-000
PaklovesTurkiye
News: Prime Minister Imran Khan has set his eyes on Sindh
Replies
5
Views
612
RealNapster
RealNapster

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom