If No Confidence succeed, Imran Khan would still be most powerful!!

Consider situation if no confidence succeeds.



President: Arif Avi, PTI

Punjab: CM, PTI.

KPK: CM, PTI,

Sindh: Governor, PTI

Baluchistan: Coalition, but pro PTI, and pro establishment

Senate: Chairman, Pro establishment and pro PTI.



So Imran Khan shall still be most powerful person in Pakistan and he can play many cards.



There is chance after a successful no confidence in Center, assembly may be short lived because of defection clause so during general elections for NA, PTI will be able to use resources of Punjab and KPK for NA seats in those provinces and for Islamabad.



Interesting situation will be in Sindh.

PTI Governor can declare Emergency on order from the President. It won't be easy as President's powers restricted after 18th amendment but it can be carried out and difficulties can be created for Sindh PPP as corruption cases and irregularities against ppp are strong if case goes to SC.



Scenario after dissolution of NA may even suite Imran Khan and PTI. He may come with bigger majority and use a big Danda against his favorite targets.