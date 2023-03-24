If Murica NATO not accept end of war in Ukraine, China will then supply military hardwar Firedragons drones to Russia

I hope this is real
And bring that war USA NATO fostering in Ukraine to an end
https://****/thearcangel/36085 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👍👍👍
https://halturnerradioshow.com/inde...icially-arm-russia-if-kiev-refuses-peace-plan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👏👍👍👍BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
WORLD
HAL TURNER
21 MARCH 2023
HITS: 30807
BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
China will officially join Iran to arm Russia, "if Kyiv does not accept the Chinese peace plan."
That is the information coming directly from the China delegation accompanying President Xi Jinping during his ongoing state visit to Russia.
Xi is expected to call Ukraine President Zelensky later this week; perhaps FROM MOSCOW during Xi's state visit!
Washington's response was like lightning: The Free World officially rejects China peace plan for Ukraine: "China's ceasefire initiative is an attempt to give Russia time to launch a new offensive." - The White House.
And bring that war USA NATO fostering in Ukraine to an end
https://****/thearcangel/36085 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👍👍👍
BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
China will officially join Iran to arm Russia,
halturnerradioshow.com
https://halturnerradioshow.com/inde...icially-arm-russia-if-kiev-refuses-peace-plan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👏👍👍👍BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
WORLD
HAL TURNER
21 MARCH 2023
HITS: 30807
BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
China will officially join Iran to arm Russia, "if Kyiv does not accept the Chinese peace plan."
That is the information coming directly from the China delegation accompanying President Xi Jinping during his ongoing state visit to Russia.
Xi is expected to call Ukraine President Zelensky later this week; perhaps FROM MOSCOW during Xi's state visit!
Washington's response was like lightning: The Free World officially rejects China peace plan for Ukraine: "China's ceasefire initiative is an attempt to give Russia time to launch a new offensive." - The White House.