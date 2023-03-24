What's new

If Murica NATO not accept end of war in Ukraine, China will then supply military hardwar Firedragons drones to Russia

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
761
-15
1,050
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
I hope this is real

And bring that war USA NATO fostering in Ukraine to an end

https://****/thearcangel/36085 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👍👍👍

halturnerradioshow.com

BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN

China will officially join Iran to arm Russia,
halturnerradioshow.com halturnerradioshow.com


https://halturnerradioshow.com/inde...icially-arm-russia-if-kiev-refuses-peace-plan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👏👏👏👏👍👍👍BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
WORLD
HAL TURNER
21 MARCH 2023
HITS: 30807

BREAKING NEWS: CHINA TO OFFICIALLY ARM RUSSIA IF KIEV REFUSES PEACE PLAN
China will officially join Iran to arm Russia, "if Kyiv does not accept the Chinese peace plan."

That is the information coming directly from the China delegation accompanying President Xi Jinping during his ongoing state visit to Russia.

Xi is expected to call Ukraine President Zelensky later this week; perhaps FROM MOSCOW during Xi's state visit!

Washington's response was like lightning: The Free World officially rejects China peace plan for Ukraine: "China's ceasefire initiative is an attempt to give Russia time to launch a new offensive." - The White House.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi, saying open to considering parts of China’s 12-point ceasefire plan to end the war
Replies
1
Views
372
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Putin tells Xi that Russia is ‘a bit envious’ of China’s economic development
Replies
1
Views
83
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
alex pitters
Russian military responding to Ukraine ‘sabotage’ attack in southern Russia: governor
Replies
0
Views
168
alex pitters
alex pitters
beijingwalker
Ukraine’s leader Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals on war
Replies
0
Views
156
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
You ain’t no middleman: EU and NATO slam China’s bid to be a Ukraine peacemaker
2
Replies
19
Views
762
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom