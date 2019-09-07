If Modi does not come this time, India will never be a super power we dream of!

Very true. He has done so many things too fast which other governments would have taken so many years to do such as providing Gas connection to over 85% of house hold, Sanitation to 99% population, Electricity to all villages and so many left out houses. He has a plan to complete a world class infrastructure in next 5 years. He has bought down Medicine prices to a chocolate level. Major surgeries like Open heart surgery of poor people is now done in a price of a family lunch in a good hotel . Net usage is cheapest in in the world with 1 GB 4G data usage in less than 4 cent with unlimited talking time, Railway accidents are lowest since 1947, Public health is improving like anything and so many other things. He works 18 to 20 hours a day without a single holiday for last 18 years. There has been no terrorist attack outside Jammu in last 5 years. India has improved her ease of doing ranking like no other country in the world.



Systems are made transparent and there is no news of corruption at highest level. All corrupt people are now bought to justice like evil Sonia and her corrupt pappu and her daughter in law. Chiduu's son has enjoyed the jail and now on Bail. Lalu went in for 14 years. Ther are many Ghost ration cards and Gas connections are now been removed resulting into a savings of Rs 90000 crore. About more than 1.2 billion LED lamp distribution either at a very concessional rate or at free has now resulted into saving of electricity of Rs 50000 crore. There are many in line. All cheaters who did not give money back to bank are tried and their properties are ceased. Country is doing exceptionally well in food and health care. Not only food grains and vegetables but Fruits is also in the reach of poor people with very very low inflation rate. He will Just need another 5 years to transform India. Medical tourism is doing exceptionally well. Country is doing exceptionally well in Organic farming and natural medicine. He is like a Paras mani, To whatever he touches, it converts into Gold. His modinomics is gradpa theory or any other economic theory.