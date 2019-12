সংখ্যালঘুরা ফিরতে চাইলে গ্রহণ করব: ওবায়দুল কাদের

If minorities want to return, We will accept: Obaidul Quader

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, he said, "What Indian Home Minister saying is it untrue in the reality of Bangladesh?" The minority persecution that has been done since 2001 is comparable to that of barbarism of 1971 war . Therefore, there is no way to cover fish with vegetables here.

The BNP has responded sharply, saying they are trying to call BNP a terrorist group.

Obaidul Quader said, "No matter how much the BNP wants to suppress the truth, you know how minorities have been persecuted; Especially on the Hindu community. It was normal to flee the country. Many have fled that day for the safety of life and property. No matter how clean Mirza Fakhrul saheb is, no one has any benefit by suppressing the truth as it is daylight. "