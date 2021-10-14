‘If Kashmiris want independence, fulfil their aspiration’: Wife of Sikh army personnel killed in Kashmir | Free Press Kashmir 'Why are you getting sons of others killed?' Harpreet Kaur, the wife of the deceased Sikh armed forces personnel Gajjan Singh has appealed to the Government saying, “I would like to appeal to the government that if they (Kashmiris) want to get Kashmir separated from India, fulfil their...

'Why are you getting sons of others killed?’Harpreet Kaur, the wife of the deceased Sikh armed forces personnel Gajjan Singh has appealed to the Government saying, “I would like to appeal to the government that if they (Kashmiris) want to get Kashmir separated from India, fulfil their aspiration,” The Sikh Narrative reported.Newly married grieving wife of Sikh armed forces personnel Gajjan Singh, who was deployed by the Indian army in Kashmir and killed on October 11 in an military operation against militants in Poonch district said that why is the government getting ‘sons of others’ killed."Why are you getting sons of others killed? You are sitting on the chairs (power) and have no concern about the life of others’ sons… These sons are dying frequently, but you don’t care”.Harpreet Kaur added, “the government does not listen to us. They only want chairs (power), nothing else”, as per the report by The Sikh Narrative.