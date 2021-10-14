What's new

‘If Kashmiris want independence, fulfil their aspiration’: Wife of Sikh army personnel killed in Kashmir

Areesh

Areesh

'Why are you getting sons of others killed?’

Harpreet Kaur, the wife of the deceased Sikh armed forces personnel Gajjan Singh has appealed to the Government saying, “I would like to appeal to the government that if they (Kashmiris) want to get Kashmir separated from India, fulfil their aspiration,” The Sikh Narrative reported.

Newly married grieving wife of Sikh armed forces personnel Gajjan Singh, who was deployed by the Indian army in Kashmir and killed on October 11 in an military operation against militants in Poonch district said that why is the government getting ‘sons of others’ killed.

"Why are you getting sons of others killed? You are sitting on the chairs (power) and have no concern about the life of others’ sons… These sons are dying frequently, but you don’t care”.

Harpreet Kaur added, “the government does not listen to us. They only want chairs (power), nothing else”, as per the report by The Sikh Narrative.

‘If Kashmiris want independence, fulfil their aspiration’: Wife of Sikh army personnel killed in Kashmir | Free Press Kashmir

M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

An excerpt from an article published in an Indian newspaper:

For the proponents of Hindutva, the Sikh story is a marriage of convenience. They will generously and respectfully project the community as the "strong arm of Hind", hail the Sikh confrontations with the Mughals and the Afghan invaders and the Sikh gallantry in wars with Pakistan.


But the marriage ends as soon as the Sikhs speak about Punjab's riparian issues and civil and religious rights. The Khalistani bogey pops out from the same Hindutva lamp to vilify the community as separatists.

They are also not really comfortable with the core Sikh doctrine that attacks the Hindu caste system and rituals. If they could they would obliterate historical facts about the treachery of Hindu hill rajas, who allied with Aurangzeb to attack Guru Gobind Singh in numerous battles.

The Hindutva ideology aims to assimilate the Sikhs into its fold and with its own definition, terms and conditions.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SirHatesALot said:
dont join military then
They may be hoping that they would be deployed in defending the actual motherland, not an illegally occupied territory where there is an insurgency to end the occupation.

An occupation is a very different animal. Just ask the European countries occupied by Nazi Germany. Nobody likes it. The resistance fighters were hailed as heroes, just as the resistance fighters who killed occupying Indian forces are by us and the local population there.
 
SirHatesALot

SirHatesALot

R Wing said:
They may be hoping that they would be deployed in defending the actual motherland, not an illegally occupied territory where there is an insurgency to end the occupation.

An occupation is a very different animal. Just ask the European countries occupied by Nazi Germany. Nobody likes it. The resistance fighters were hailed as heroes, just as the resistance fighters who killed occupying Indian forces are by us and the local population there.
were they sleeping till now army is deployed in Kashmir for past 50 years
Flash_Ninja said:
That might be their only option to earn a living
then they should accept the consequences
 
jamahir

jamahir

SirHatesALot said:
dont join military then
That is a callous response to her philosophical question. You should think deeply. And what is your thought on this ?
Pertinently, the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws was at its peak at that time. Pained to see the plight of his brethren squatting on roads during winter, Gajjan expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers, carrying the flag of the Kirti Kisan Morcha.

Moreover, he also walked around the village with his newlywed wife immediately after returning home with the marriage party to register his protest against the farm laws, said the villagers.
