Desprado said: I am just asking the legal point can he hear any kind of case against PM if he somehow becomes CJ? It is a legal point of view question.

It is not a matter of 'if'; He will become the CJ in 2023 and will be able to make all decisions related to Judiciary independently. This will also coincide with the retirement of COAS Bajwa who has been sheltering Imran Khan like none other before him (except maybe Kiyani to some extent who sheltered Zardari). The next COAS may not necessarily be as dedicated to PTI and IK as Bajwa is and his predecessor was.Hopefully, by then a better Government would also be in place and then Faez Isa will be free to listen to the cases of corruption and manipulation of elections (which should be equated to treason) and other cases.