If Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan then Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf

Biden and democrats are not pro Pakistan.

Look at trump, he used to curse Pakistan before getting elected, after elected he was all praising of Pakistan. It was due to his party pressure. IMO Republicans are slightly pro towards Pakistan.
 
American Pakistani said:
Biden and democrats are not pro Pakistan.

Look at trump, he used to curse Pakistan before getting elected, after elected he was all praising of Pakistan. It was due to his party pressure. IMO Republicans are slightly pro towards Pakistan.
Pakistan is not on there radar..india and south china is next focus

And we should be happy about it..

The less they talk about us better it is..

Better pakistan focus on its economy ..
 
ziaulislam said:
Pakistan is not on there radar..india and south china is next focus

And we should be happy about it..

The less they talk about us better it is..

Better pakistan focus on its economy ..
What you say is all good.

Except, you think USA would keep Pakistan off its radar!!
More accurately , do you think India would let USA keeps Pakistan off its radar!!

Nope.

It would only be possible when India is defeated soundly and Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.
Until the destruction of India and its going back to small states, like it used to be, there would be no peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Just look at what had happened in Pakistan in last couple of days!!

Indians now willing to talk to the Taliban. They know their influence in Afghanistan is waning. They will talk to Satan if need be to keep Pakistan down.

70+ years history, no lessons learned!!
 
crankthatskunk said:
What you say is all good.

Except, you think USA would keep Pakistan off its radar!!
More accurately , do you think India would let USA keeps Pakistan off its radar!!

Nope.

It would only be possible when India is defeated soundly and Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.
Until the destruction of India and its going back to small states, like it used to be, there would be no peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Just look at what had happened in Pakistan in last couple of days!!

Indians now willing to talk to the Taliban. They know their influence in Afghanistan is waning. They will talk to Satan if need be to keep Pakistan down.

70+ years history, no lessons learned!!
Job of your enemy is to put you down by any means.... Pak is courting athiest China to counter India..

Moral of the story is... everything is fine in war...
 
Actually Joe Biden did call Imran Khan, I got exclusive transcript of their conversation...

Hello, it's me (Joe)
I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet ( Jawed Nihari, Darbar Biryani, Gora Qabristan )
To go over everything (Afghanistan)
They say that time's supposed to heal ya (20 saal ho gae yaar)
But I ain't done much healing (Homeopathy ka ilaaj chal raha hai)

PM Imran Khan...
Hello, can you hear me? ( kaan mai see L...headphone nikaal, phir awaz aye gi)
I'm in Bani Gala dreaming about who we used to be (bhagdaar mache teri fauj mai, Bhai tera apni hi mauj mai)
When we were younger and free ( Tere potay ki omar ka hun mai)
I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet (meri Peshawari chapal tere mun se achi hai)
There's such a difference between us ( Direct flights khoolta hai?)
And a million miles ( With no Direct flights ) :(

Modi Try to join in...
Hello from the other side (Mitroooooooo)
I must've called a thousand times ( Kia yaar koi response hi nai ? )
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done ( 26th Feb ) :cry:
But when I call, you never seem to be GHQ

Biden and IK hangs up Modi...

Hello from the outside (Han Imran, White house ke bahar a gaya, ab bol awaz a rahi hai meri? )
At least I can say that I've tried ( Missed calls check ker apni kamine )
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart ( Chal kia bas ab tujhe itni izzat dun? )
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore ( Ukhaar le jo ukhaar na hai )


Hello, how are you? ( Bas yaar Joe Allah ka Karam tu Suna? )
It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry (Bas tujhe tu pata hi hai, Bachiyan marti hai tere bhai pe)
I hope that you're well (Saaly abhi tak Zinda hai tu)
Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened? (Mummy daddy bache, maghrib ke baad bhi bahar a jaya ker kabhi )
It's no secret that the both of us are running out of time (Lagata hai Sharat, hum dono se pehle Modi maree ga?)

Modi try join again...

So hello from the other side (PTCL ke number se call kerta hun)
I must've called a thousand times (yaar receive mat ker bill tumara baap bhare ga?)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done ( Chal yaar Imran ab maaf ker de, ab kia jaan le ga bhai ki?)
But when I call, you never seem to be home (ISI HQ)...

ISI HQ replies : Pen di siri teri modi, 3 baje apne baap ko miss calls maar raha hai...

President Joe Biden Said...

Ooh-ooh, anymore ( Do more )
Ooh-ooh-ooh, anymore ( Do more )
Ooh-ooh, anymore ( Omore )
Anymore ( Shezor )

Imran Khan Response

Hello from the other side (Yaar bahar garmi hai, mai ander ja raha hun)
I must've called a thousand times (Salaay Galat number de dia mere ambassador ko)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done (Sorry tu tujhe mera L bole ga, kal school ke bahar mil)
But when I call, you never seem to be home (White House ki landline band ja rahi hai, Bill bhar dia karo kanjoos ke bache, Trump ne bachiyon se baat ker ker ke bill bana dia kia? )

Both leaders hangs up, Modi is still trying to reach Imran Khan :)

This is pure sarcasm, and Fictional Please don't get offended and don't report to CIA or ISI :kiss3:
 
Genghis khan1 said:
Anyone who lived in US, been around govt circles and understand the general tactics and mentality, will be on another level too.
Some Pakistanis have a tendency to be intimidated, and in awe of Americans and Europeans. Those who have spent some time amongst them quickly learn that they are no different than anyone else. Heck, even Pakistanis who haven't traveled abroad don't seem to be intimidated anymore. Things have changed for the better.
 
Trango Towers said:
Excellent attitude

Nope they are all run by Jews and hate us equally.

I suggest middle finger
Pakistan army is usually comfortable working with Republicans .Their policies are more Inline with Pentagon. Pakistani generals definitely have had a working relationship with Pentagon and it helps.
I hope trump comes back as presidential candidate
 
