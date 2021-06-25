What's new

If Joe biden doesn’t want to talk to PM Imran Khan the. Good Luck!!! No one is waiting here either- says NSA Moeed Yusuf

Biden and democrats are not pro Pakistan.

Look at trump, he used to curse Pakistan before getting elected, after elected he was all praising of Pakistan. It was due to his party pressure. IMO Republicans are slightly pro towards Pakistan.
 
Biden and democrats are not pro Pakistan.

Look at trump, he used to curse Pakistan before getting elected, after elected he was all praising of Pakistan. It was due to his party pressure. IMO Republicans are slightly pro towards Pakistan.
Republicans or democrats there is no difference.....
 
Biden and democrats are not pro Pakistan.

Look at trump, he used to curse Pakistan before getting elected, after elected he was all praising of Pakistan. It was due to his party pressure. IMO Republicans are slightly pro towards Pakistan.
Pakistan is not on there radar..india and south china is next focus

And we should be happy about it..

The less they talk about us better it is..

Better pakistan focus on its economy ..
 
