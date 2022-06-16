What's new

if Jesus had an AR-15 he could have avoided crucifixion

SaadH

Apr 22, 2021
These right wing phallic (AR-15) worshipping Jesus freaks don't want to understand is that their d!ck extensions (AR-15) can't do jack in front of the state (Roman) machinery. They will be promptly crushed by gov't's Apaches, Bradley's, M1A1's and drones...As they were in Waco and Ruby Ridge.
 
Azadkashmir

the romans would be today westerners, and the jews will be jews of that time, the rabbis selling off jesus and jesus would be palestinians and others that tried to stop usury e.g gaddafi.

just this time we have automatics and nike air max, no sandals and robes.
 
gambit

These right wing phallic (AR-15) worshipping Jesus freaks don't want to understand is that their d!ck extensions (AR-15) can't do jack in front of the state (Roman) machinery. They will be promptly crushed by gov't's Apaches, Bradley's, M1A1's and drones...As they were in Waco and Ruby Ridge.
Forget Boebert's theological nonsense, but your examples of Waco and Ruby Ridge actually supports the 2nd Amendment even though you did not realize your errors.

The Second Amendment is about resisting government tyranny. The idea actually came from Britain, not organically arose from the US. But I doubt you knew that. :enjoy:

What make the US version of resisting government tyranny from the British version is that the US version was elevated to constitutional level, in other words, above the government itself. Just like how 'free speech' is above the government, so is an armed resistance.

So we have the police state and the military. What are the differences? Again, I doubt you know the differences. :enjoy:

The police kick down the front door, whereas, the military would destroy the house.

The police arrest people, whereas, the military kills people.

In other words, the police state cannot exist without the people. The police state needs as many people alive as possible. What this mean is that the moment the government employs the military against its own people, the country is already a failed state. We are not talking about using the National Guard to suppress a local riot but about using the entirety of the military against the people everywhere, and that the military is the FIRST response.

An armed citizenry keeps a check on the police state, or rather, prevents the rise of the police state. Most Americans did not support the Branch Davidians (Waco) just as much as they did not support the state response. But that was a local event. Since then, American support for the 2nd Amendment did not wavered. As long as 2A is constitutionally available, unlikely the US government will become a police state like the Chinese government is.

If ever the US military is turned against the American people, unlikely that will be successful because about 1/2 of the military will resign and join the people. So we are looking at 1/2 tanks, ships, airplanes, and small arms unused. Whoever remains loyal to this despotic US government will face tens of millions armed Americans, and many of them are combat veterans, in urban and jungle warfare all over the country. No nuclear weapons will be used because enough of them will be rendered unusable by rebellious US military personnel before the leave and join the people. The bottom line is that the scenario is so unlikely that it might as well be like Bigfoot sightings.
 
大汉奸柳传志

What can one AR15 do against an entire Roman Legion?
Jesus may have a way of turning water into infinite .300BLK rounds

This is blasphemy.
if you understand the American psyc, you would know this is rather a fantasy than a joke. Give her a time machine she’d travel back to 33AD in a heartbeat with that AR-15 of hers.

Forget Boebert's theological nonsense, but your examples of Waco and Ruby Ridge actually supports the 2nd Amendment even though you did not realize your errors.

The Second Amendment is about resisting government tyranny. The idea actually came from Britain, not organically arose from the US. But I doubt you knew that. :enjoy:

What make the US version of resisting government tyranny from the British version is that the US version was elevated to constitutional level, in other words, above the government itself. Just like how 'free speech' is above the government, so is an armed resistance.

So we have the police state and the military. What are the differences? Again, I doubt you know the differences. :enjoy:

The police kick down the front door, whereas, the military would destroy the house.

The police arrest people, whereas, the military kills people.

In other words, the police state cannot exist without the people. The police state needs as many people alive as possible. What this mean is that the moment the government employs the military against its own people, the country is already a failed state. We are not talking about using the National Guard to suppress a local riot but about using the entirety of the military against the people everywhere, and that the military is the FIRST response.

An armed citizenry keeps a check on the police state, or rather, prevents the rise of the police state. Most Americans did not support the Branch Davidians (Waco) just as much as they did not support the state response. But that was a local event. Since then, American support for the 2nd Amendment did not wavered. As long as 2A is constitutionally available, unlikely the US government will become a police state like the Chinese government is.

If ever the US military is turned against the American people, unlikely that will be successful because about 1/2 of the military will resign and join the people. So we are looking at 1/2 tanks, ships, airplanes, and small arms unused. Whoever remains loyal to this despotic US government will face tens of millions armed Americans, and many of them are combat veterans, in urban and jungle warfare all over the country. No nuclear weapons will be used because enough of them will be rendered unusable by rebellious US military personnel before the leave and join the people. The bottom line is that the scenario is so unlikely that it might as well be like Bigfoot sightings.
shut up gambit you grumpy old fool.. YOU are the one living in a police state, not us. :haha:
 

