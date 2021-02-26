If ''Jai Bangla'' Makes Us Pro-Bangladesh, What About BJP's ''Sonar Bangla'': Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting "Jai Bangla (hail Bengal)", when its own slogan "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) is part of the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Very valid question. I think both TMC and BJP are stooge of Bangladesh and secretly working to make West Bengal a part of Bangladesh. Voters should reject both of them and vote for Congress.