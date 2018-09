We are not being led to believe anything that you haven't done in the past. Here is what you did to 5 Indian soldiers you captured in Kargil.On 15 May 1999, Captain Saurabh Kalia and five other soldiers had gone for a routine patrol of the Bajrang Post in the Kaksar sector in the treeless Ladakh Mountains. The situation escalated to such an extent that continuous firing took place between the troops of both sides. But, eventually, he and his troops ran out of ammunition and they were encircled by a platoon of Pakistani rangers and captured alive before Indian reinforcements could reach them.Post-mortem examinations revealed that the Pakistanis had tortured their prisoners by:The post-mortem also confirmed the injuries were inflicted before death (ante-mortem).