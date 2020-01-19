/ Register

  Sunday, January 19, 2020

If india not stop killing innocents at LOC we will not sit silent : Imran khan

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Riz, Jan 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM.

  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    Riz

    Riz SENIOR MEMBER

    We are ready guys.. Something big is coming ... Yabadabadu
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:29 PM
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Title does not reflect tweet , something I am missing?
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    kindly share both tweets .
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM
    Riz

    Riz SENIOR MEMBER

    Done

     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:36 PM
    SIPRA

    SIPRA SENIOR MEMBER

    What could possibly be the need for these tweets?
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    The world doesn't give two flying fucks.
    So remaining an inactive observer for who? There should be a bloody retaliation for each and every citizen and Kashmiri that dies in AJK.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:50 PM
    Raj-Hindustani

    Raj-Hindustani FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    WTF???

    Cross border firing occasionally happens between India and Pakistan.

    Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC.

    Imran Khan statements make no sense and thread title is like mirch masala.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:52 PM
    Hachiman

    Hachiman STAFF

    Another day, another tweet. The people in IOK must feel relieved....oh...I forgot...they don't even have free access to internet.

    Still it makes more sense than what Modi is doing. I would say that it makes more sense than Modi's birth but that would be rude.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:53 PM
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    There is mortar fire, shelling and cross fire. But this usually only destroys posts and what not.

    Enemy begins shelling and firing, and goes on for hours, soldiers literally take cover for hours, only threat at that point is the weapons sounds ringing their ears like crazy for hours.

    The retaliation needs to take lives, not just posts!

    It's meant for AJK residents.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:54 PM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency FULL MEMBER

    Who advised PM Imran Khan to remain "silent", Indians, IMF or himself?
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM
    PakSword

    PakSword PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    UNSC didn't consider Kashmir dispute serious.. Five countries said its a bilateral issue when China took it to UNSC.

    Now Pakistan is telling the world, don't come crying to us when we respond heavily.. It means something big is planned that will force UNSC to intervene, or at least put the issue on top priority.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM
    Raj-Hindustani

    Raj-Hindustani FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    hahahahahah - it's funny

    Sir ji, People need to just go through last 1 year tweets after 370 removal (ISPR and Imran). You will find nothing new but will find old stories with new masala and flavor.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 2:01 PM
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Or maybe nothing at all. What India is doing every other 4 months is making heavy deployments to rack up news and put extra costs on Pakistan to deploy in reaction and remain deployed.

    In return, Indian government has national security excuses to bring attention off protests and discontent.

    While Pakistan has national security excuses too to bring attention off domestic inflation and public welfare.


    I sometimes wonder if both are doing on intent.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM
    PakSword

    PakSword PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    I think its more than that this time. It has come to light when UNSC just ignored the Kashmir issue completely.

    Domestic issues or not, Kashmir dispute should be brought on top of the list of priorities. I am in favor of responding with small missiles that can destroy bunkers on LoC.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    If there's a military solution then yes. If no, then it shouldn't be a top priority like domestic issues.
     
