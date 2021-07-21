If India is the superpower in software why did it buy an Israeli spyware?

actually never heard of any Indian apps or software, there is no Indian apps to ban
Now, eleven years on in 2021, DRDO still hasn't devised that operating system.The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on creating a futuristic computing system, including India's own operating system, said V.K. Saraswat, Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister and DRDO Director-General.
Talking to journalists after inaugurating the DRDO Transit Facility here on Saturday, Dr. Saraswat said: “We do not have our own operating system. Today, various bodies, including banks and defence establishments, need security. Having our own operating system will help us prevent hacking of our systems.”
Two software engineering centres are being set up for this purpose in Bangalore and New Delhi. “To start with, we will have 25 scientists at each of these centres. We are in touch with institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Centre for Development of Telematics, besides universities and industries. We will use available talent.” Citing security reasons, he refused to provide details of organisations involved in the project.
The new operating system would also have commercial use, he said and added: “With a home-grown system, the source code will be with us and it helps in securing our systems,” he said. Asked about the money involved for the project and the timeframe, Dr. Saraswat said it was fairly a costly affair, without elaborating on the timeframe.
Not denying our shortcomings. Our software space is quick booming with new products coming up, maybe less innovation but definitely more application to improve lifestyle. We have lots of embedded software engineers here working for top tech companies like intel, qualcomm, redhat, etc and even tech psus who would be very much capable of modifying the Linux Kernel to their needs as is needed. Yes I'm not aware of a desi kernel being built but that doesn't take away the ability of our software/hardware engineers.
1. E-retail apps like for the food delivery company Zomato or taxi booking company like Ola. But this expertise has come in handy to write software for maintaining and coordinating COVID information and records.
2. The banking software Finacle from the company Infosys and the financial accounting software Tally from the company Tally Solutions.
3. Writing subcontracted software for Western companies like HCL did for Boeing ( link ).
And within India there are crucial customers for locally written software such as for the space and military sector.
But yes, despite 160,000 computer engineers graduating from Indian colleges every year and this being true for at least the last twenty years which means that there are at least three million computer engineers in India, there is not a single operating system software within an Indian name. Unfortunate.
In 2010 the Indian military organization DRDO's chief declared that the org will devise a "futuristic" operating system software soon :
The problem with Indians are they are copy cats.
Copy cats never have guts to produce anything worthwhile.
Why Indians are so popular with American Tech companies!!
Simple answer, the huge supply of cheap labour with Funny English ascents.
I know, in the past, I worked with most big Technology companies in the world
Yes, that is why I mentioned Zomato and Ola.
Yes, there are such Western companies here like those you mention and others like Honeywell and Robert Bosch but AFAIK the India-based or Indian engineers in them don't really code the entire picture but just parts and it seems they don't do a good job. From my Boeing link from above :
It remains the mystery at the heart of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max crisis: how a company renowned for meticulous design made seemingly basic software mistakes leading to a pair of deadly crashes. Longtime Boeing engineers say the effort was complicated by a push to outsource work to lower-paid contractors.
The Max software -- plagued by issues that could keep the planes grounded months longer after U.S. regulators this week revealed a new flaw -- was developed at a time Boeing was laying off experienced engineers and pressing suppliers to cut costs.
Increasingly, the iconic American planemaker and its subcontractors have relied on temporary workers making as little as $9 an hour to develop and test software, often from countries lacking a deep background in aerospace -- notably India.
In offices across from Seattle’s Boeing Field, recent college graduates employed by the Indian software developer HCL Technologies Ltd. occupied several rows of desks, said Mark Rabin, a former Boeing software engineer who worked in a flight-test group that supported the Max.
The coders from HCL were typically designing to specifications set by Boeing. Still, “it was controversial because it was far less efficient than Boeing engineers just writing the code,” Rabin said. Frequently, he recalled, “it took many rounds going back and forth because the code was not done correctly.”
Based on resumes posted on social media, HCL engineers helped develop and test the Max’s flight-display software, while employees from another Indian company, Cyient Ltd., handled software for flight-test equipment.
In one post, an HCL employee summarized his duties with a reference to the now-infamous model, which started flight tests in January 2016: “Provided quick workaround to resolve production issue which resulted in not delaying flight test of 737-Max (delay in each flight test will cost very big amount for Boeing).”
Well, yes there is CDAC which has produced BOSS Linux but I don't think they worked at kernel level.and even tech psus who would be very much capable of modifying the Linux Kernel to their needs as is needed.
So that is what should be built.Yes I'm not aware of a desi kernel being built
Agreed.Pakistanis calling us call center Engineers need a reality check and look at their own it sector before name calling others.
To be fair and AFAIK DRDO has produced crucial things like oxygen generators and self-heating food packets. I think it has also produced things for the LCA and ALH projects.When DRDO says soon, it usually means at least 40 years, if you are lucky.
