Russia just took a swathe of Ukraine. Israel annexed Jerusalem. Syria, Iraq and Libya have been de-facto carved up by various different regional groups or nation states and their sponsors.



Pakistan and India will fight once more over Kashmir. Let covid blow over first, then be ready. Education and prosperity are certainly good things but in our case, they are a means to an end, towards our destiny. Pakistan will not ever abandon its people in Kashmir. We will come for them. If you think otherwise, all the better.

Click to expand...