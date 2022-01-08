If India hadn't given us shelter, we would have drowned in the Bay of Bengal - says Bangladesh minister

Jamalpur Correspondent January 7, 2022 21:36Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. Tajul Islam says, friendship and friends can be changed. But the neighborhood can never be changed. India is our neighbor. In the war of independence of 1971, there was Bay of Bengal on one side and India on the other. If India had not given shelter to one crore people, we would have had no choice but to drown in the Bay of Bengal.The Indian government gave the country an opportunity to become independent by providing shelter and aid in the war. So India will be our lifelong neighbor, that's for sure.After unveiling the inaugural nameplate of the newly constructed ‘Faridul Haq Khan Dulal Auditorium’ at a cost of Tk 7.5 crore in Jamalpur's Islampur Upazila on Saturday afternoon, Local Government Minister Md. Tajul Islam said these things. The Upazila Parishad organized the event.The local government minister said that during the rule of Bangabandhu, after the Indira agreement with India, various organizations of the country claimed that Bangladesh had been sold. But after the implementation of the agreement, it was seen that Bangladesh has benefited. As long as Bangladesh is in the hands of Awami League and Bangabandhu Kanya, Bangladesh will be developed.He further said that 21 years after independence, the anti-independence clique came to power and destroyed the country. The Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina came to power and restructured the country. From a middle income country, Bangladesh is now going to become a developed country. When the Awami League is out of power, 64 districts of the country are bombed simultaneously. In the last 13 years, Sheikh Hasina has set a record in the power sector, industry and food production of the country. No one will be able to stop the progress of this development if everyone from the Awami League and the administration is united against the anti-independence forces.Deputy Commissioner Mursheda Zaman presided over the inaugural ceremony, the special guest spoke. Faridul Haque Khan MP, reserved seat MP Hosne Ara, Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Helaluddin Ahmed, District Awami League President Advocate Muhammad Baki Billah, General Secretary and District Council Chairman Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, District Council Chief Executive Officer Khandaker Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud, Islampur Upazila Parishad Chairman Jamal Abdun Naser Babul, Municipal Mayor Abdul Quader Sheikh, Bir Muktijoddha Manikul Islam Manik and others.Earlier, the Minister of Local Government. Tajul Islam inspected the proposed project area for construction of road and construction of two bridges from Guthail Seaport-Sirajabad-Bakshiganj Kamalpur Land Port of the upazila. State Minister for Religion at the time. Faridul Haque Khan, Helaluddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary, Department of Local Government, Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin, Chief Engineer, LGED, Md. Chief Engineer, Department of Public Health Engineering. Saifur Rahman was with him.