There's one thing that is; if India resort to full blown war with Pakistan, no one can predict the end and it will be beyond control. N is not something being thrown like that but in view of cold (feet) start doctrine; we do have tactical ones for proper use. The big toys are for deterrence and to make sure that no one comes out alive in the region for that, it will be the day of reckoning and like hell so that none should go down such a road of no return.

