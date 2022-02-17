What's new

If India attack Bangladesh, what options BAF have to defend and reply back in same manner ?

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

My respected brothers, the thread title says it all. i will explain a lit bit more.
what we want to know that if India attack Bangladesh, for whatever reason, what will BAF option to tacke IAF in air to air combat today ? or say tomorrow like in 2026 etc ?

how many 3rd gen fighter it has ?
or 4th gen ?
or 4.5 gen ?
what EW it has in thre fighter ?
what jammers it has ?
what BVR it has ?
what SAM it has ?
what AWACS it has ?
what Radar it has ?

PDF members can add more things if i am missing something.


@Black_cats
@Bilal9

tag some more Bangladeshi brothers you know here.

thanks.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

There is no reason on earth as to why Bangladesh and India would go to a full scale war.

Its like talking about a war between USA and Canada,
Not going to happen.
So what on earth is the purpose of such inane conjecture's except wasting bandwidth, time and a few brain cells
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

Turingsage said:
There is no reason on earth as to why Bangladesh and India would go to a full scale war.

Its like talking about a war between USA and Canada,
Not going to happen.
So what on earth is the purpose of such inane conjecture's except wasting bandwidth, time and a few brain cells
Click to expand...
i knw indians will jump to deflect this thread. but my question remains the same. want to know what BAF has in its inventory to defend and reply back.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Turingsage said:
There is no reason on earth as to why Bangladesh and India would go to a full scale war.

Its like talking about a war between USA and Canada,
Not going to happen.
So what on earth is the purpose of such inane conjecture's except wasting bandwidth, time and a few brain cells
Click to expand...

This guy actually thought that we won't notice him calling India as USA in this post
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Areesh said:
This guy actually thought that we won't notice him calling India as USA in this post
Click to expand...


I am more than happy to call yourselves USA. I did not say India is USA or even implied that it was.
Two friendly neighbouring countries going to a full scale war is childish nonsense.
So when does Bangladesh ( USA ) want to go to war with India ( Canada )
 
K

khail007

First of all, one could not think of such conflict as the relations are brotherly between two states.
Even if such bad happens, BD is fully capable to counter India. The history of PAF pilots from Bengali origin was proven with records.
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

khail007 said:
First of all, one could not think of such conflict as the relations are brotherly between two states.
Even if such bad happens, BD is fully capable to counter India. The history of PAF pilots from Bengali origin was proven with records.
Click to expand...

good to know. but with what aircrafts and systems ?
 
S

Solidify

Yes totally curious how would Baf defend Bangladesh territory without even no nukes against India!
As I said curious to hypothetically know what options Baf has ?
 

