If India and Pakistan Went to War: 5 Weapons Pakistan Should Fear

In a war, Pakistani army and indian army will fight side by side against Pakistani ppl. That is the only issue we face. If there is no Pakistani army, the people will chew india and spit it out. In 1948, the Pakistan army actually stopped mujahideen from going forward, the mujahideen were not going to stop but they were falsely told that india have surrendered and all of Kashmir is ours now. Later they found out it was all lies.