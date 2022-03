I need to sell my sugar.

I need a bigger market.

Why this line is there?

Erase it, we speak same language and eat aloo together.

Let's join both Punjabs!

I miss jati umra!

I can sell lots of sugar.

Sugar is sweet.

I will make life sweet for all saithees.

Let me make lots of ghee.

I will put my hands and legs in ghee.

I am house of sharifs!

Pakistan is tiny for my business.

I want to sell eggs of my poultry farm all over Punjab, from Layyah to Patiala.

