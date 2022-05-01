If Imran Khan is Killed...

V. Makarov
If They kill Imran Khan
The confidence of the people on the state of Pakistan has never been lower. The confidence and trust in each and every state institution has been shattered. It is as if all cogs of this state machinery has been activated to destroy Imran Khan and his narrative, be it the judiciary, bureaucracy, Police, FIA, NAB, intelligence agencies. This time, not only the youngsters, but the boomers, ex-servicemen, and retired citizens, have also started to speak out in a manner never seen before.
After how the Governor of Punjab was humiliated by state institutions, things became even more clear. Now the things have become very concerning because there are indications that They might have given a nod to have Imran Khan killed.
Kindly read this Twitter thread:
The confidence with which the whole state machinery is moving against Imran Khan, it would be very wise to assume that eliminating Imran Khan is not off the table for them. They can use the religion card against him, and kill him off, like they did Salman Taseer, and then say that it was an individual who was inspired by personal motives....
What will happen to Pakistan, or PTI after the demise of Imran Khan is up for debate (you can discuss), but one thing is for sure, that the state machinery, along with many political parties have had enough of Naya Pakistan. They cannot let their monopoly over Pakistan go away so easily.